Perfect the Art of Preparing Crispy Fried Chicken with Sisi Yemmie’s Recipe | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new food vlog, and this time she is teaching us how to prepare super crispy fried chicken that according to her, is even better than fast-food.

Recipe
Chicken Thighs 6

Marinade
1 Teaspoon Onion Powder
1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
1 Teaspoon Ginger Powder
1 Teaspoon Salt
3 Tablespoons Paprika
1 Tablespoon Ground Pepper
1 Tablespoon All Spice
1 Teaspoon Chicken Seasoning
1/2 Cup Milk
1 Egg

Coating
3 Cups Plain Flour
1 Cup Corn Flour
1 Tablespoon Paprika
1 Teaspoon Salt
1 Teaspoon All Spice

Watch the preparation process below:

