Perfect the Art of Preparing Crispy Fried Chicken with Sisi Yemmie’s Recipe | Watch

Food and lifestyle vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is out with a new food vlog, and this time she is teaching us how to prepare super crispy fried chicken that according to her, is even better than fast-food.

Recipe

Chicken Thighs 6

Marinade

1 Teaspoon Onion Powder

1 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Teaspoon Ginger Powder

1 Teaspoon Salt

3 Tablespoons Paprika

1 Tablespoon Ground Pepper

1 Tablespoon All Spice

1 Teaspoon Chicken Seasoning

1/2 Cup Milk

1 Egg

Coating

3 Cups Plain Flour

1 Cup Corn Flour

1 Tablespoon Paprika

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Teaspoon All Spice

Watch the preparation process below: