If You’re on TikTok, Then You Should Definitely Be Following These Faves
One app that has kept everyone happy while staying indoors, and has made us beam from ear to ear, easing us from panic during this period is TikTok.
In case you didn’t notice, your faves are now on TikTok, and we’ve compiled a list of some of them to follow. Deducing from some recent TikTok posts on their Instagram, we’re sure these celebrities will bring you nothing but complete fun and laughter.
They will definitely make your isolation very interesting.
Alex Ekubo
Don Jazzy
Timini
CHY Nwakanma
Alex Unusual
View this post on Instagram
I’m getting married 😩😩. After this pandemic, make sure you do all those things you have always wanted to do as long as you can do them 😘. Life actually waits for no one 🤔. We only live once. #stayhome #lifeaftercorona #mylifeaftercorona TikTok @alex_unusual Link in bio. I think this app will be fun.