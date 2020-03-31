If You’re on TikTok, Then You Should Definitely Be Following These Faves

Connect with us

One app that has kept everyone happy while staying indoors, and has made us beam from ear to ear, easing us from panic during this period is TikTok.

In case you didn’t notice, your faves are now on TikTok, and we’ve compiled a list of some of them to follow. Deducing from some recent TikTok posts on their Instagram, we’re sure these celebrities will bring you nothing but complete fun and laughter.

They will definitely make your isolation very interesting.

Alex Ekubo

Don Jazzy

Timini

CHY Nwakanma

Alex Unusual

Joeboy

Simi

Tiwa Savage

Toke Makinwa

