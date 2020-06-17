Oyindamola Rowaiye: Here’s Why Tiktok Should Be Your Top Social App

Barely 3 years after its initial release and 3 months from its stable release in March 2020, TikTok has become one of the most sought-after social media apps with about 1.5 billion accounts and over 500 million monthly users.

I recall asking a friend a few weeks back what her thoughts on this exciting social media app were and her response was quite different from what I had expected, considering TikTok is widely used. She was indifferent about the app and its features. Going by her personality and passive nature for social media apps, I should have known better, but after I laid out its statistics and increased usage, I expected more positive feedback. I realize there are many people out there, like my friend, who do not fully understand the power of social media apps beyond posting pictures/videos and analyzing comments and number of likes.

However, if you desire to reach a defined audience, experience deeper social engagement, increased sales, or perhaps share your talent with the world, these are the reasons why you need to make the most of TikTok:

It has a Large Audience Base

TikTok attracted and gained popularity within a short time frame this year. During this period where we are faced with uncertainties about what the future holds, this social media app is playing an important role in keeping us entertained. From helping recreate funny characters to telling our personal stories in a unique way, TikTok stole our hearts with its unique features.

We saw the likes of Toke Makinwa, Toni Tones, Lilian Esoro, Iyabo Ojo, Omoni Oboli and others share regular videos to get us thrilled during the pandemic. Other celebrities also provided us with consistent and engaging content. No wonder the app attracted such immense numbers.

So, what does this mean for businesses and people? It means that with its large audience base, brands’ products and services can be easily and effortlessly conveyed.

Engages and Grabs Attention

TikTok’s delivery features make it easy to get increasing engagement with users through video content that requires little effort to create. With a good replication of existing videos or audios options provided by the app, you can create your own versions, and if your content and delivery drive engagement, you would go viral regardless of if your account is new or not.

One important aspect you need to know about TikTok is that its users are active, not passive. They are in search of what captures their attention and comic relief videos, with great audio, have proved to be a hit. So, remember that every user on TikTok is dedicating time to watching content that captures their attention.

If you want to offer value, I suggest you hop on this platform and create exciting and entertaining content whilst showing the uniqueness of your brand. If you are observant, you will see a lot of people bring TikTok videos over to Instagram and other social media apps. This tells you how much of an engaging platform TikTok is.

It is a Fun Place

What’s there to enjoy from TikTok? Absolutely everything!

For many people, 2020 has been a roller coaster of emotions. From the breakout of the Coronavirus to rape cases, unjust killings, and unnecessary prejudice based on skin colour, this year has been one of a kind to remember and it’s pretty easy to get carried away in a swell of negative emotions and anxiety. This has resulted in increased use of social media where users seek to engage with content that is more relaxing and exciting.

So, where has all the fun and buzz been coming from? TikTok! What is even more fascinating about this platform is that it gets you out of your comfort zone and makes you more expressive. New and upcoming talents are using the platform to show the world what they are capable of doing, with no barriers at all. Many celebrities have also shown talents, such as their acting and production skills, which we didn’t know existed.

If you are a business owner, you might want to start a challenge and then encourage people to join. This could be done at little to no cost since great content is usually latched on and shared by users, `causing it to go viral. The work required is to generate the idea, develop it, drop it on TikTok and watch brand knowledge potentially grow at exponential rates.

Obtain Recognition

Think about one of our comedians, Lasisi Elenu, and how he carved a niche for himself using the popular Snapchat filter with a distorted face and his catchphrases, “I’m angry, I’m angry… Something just happened right now”. The Snapchat app and its creative method of delivery landed him a spot in the entertainment industry within a short period of time. If you ask me, I would say TikTok is definitely the platform that is just right for you to display that creativity, especially at this time. What makes TikTok special is that you do not need to follow a person to see their content, because it pops up on user platforms once it starts getting viral.

TikTok already has many popular creators who came from obscurity to becoming one of the most searched creators as a result of their consistency and engagement. These TitTok celebrities have now become popular and started to get opportunities from becoming recognized. In fact, many are collaborating with other creators and currently running marketing campaigns for businesses.

So, are you looking for brand recognition, you can make use of already-established creators. Are you a creative person looking for quick, fast, and cost-effective recognition? I suggest you delay no further and begin to create content for TikTok viewers.

While TikTok is relatively new, it is a great time to join and enjoy all the benefits it has to offer. With all the fun and exciting content, this might just be what takes you or your business to the next level.