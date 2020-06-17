Bisola Borha – The Planner Extraordinaire – Of TrendyBE Events Company os Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we are shining the spotlight on Bisola Borha who is known as “The Planner Extraordinaire”. Bisola is the founder of TrendyBE Events Company whose promise to its clients is that it creates “outstanding jaw dropping moments,” and they have kept true to their words.

Bisola started her events company in 2012 and prior to that, she had worked at The Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas ( NLNG ) as an HR officer and Cotecna Destination Inspection Limited (CDIL) as an operations officer. While at CDIL, she began to help out at weddings, and other events, cutting her teeth in events planning and exposing her to vendors and relationships she needed when she launched her company.

Recognising the importance of knowledge in her industry, Bisola enrolled for an Event Masters Management Course at Lovegevity Wedding Institute in Washington DC to further equip her with the necessary skills to become a household name in the industry and that is the case today.

Bisola’s TrendyBE Events Company has planned most of the biggest weddings and corporate events in Nigeria. She’s managed events in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Vegas, London and Zanzibar.

Today, Bisola is helping upcoming event planners succeed in the industry through her Planner Extraordinaire Project.

In 2017, Bisola was named in Leading Ladies Africa’s “100 Most Inspiring Women in Nigeria” list as well as one of Avance Media’s 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians the same year. Also in 2017, Bisola won The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize for Business. In 2018, Bisola won the MAYA Event Management Company of The Year award.

We celebrate Bisola for putting all her best in her chosen career path and blazing the trail while inspiring younger colleagues to do same and we’re rooting for her.