These Adorable Father-Daughter Moments will Make You Smile

There is truly nothing like the bond between a dad and his daughter. Fathers play a key role in the development of their daughters from the moment they are born.

Fathers bring fun into the lives of their girls because that’s just the way dads are. They are the best at spending time relaxing with their daughters doing whatever leisure activity that suits their fancy.

We have compiled some sweet videos of dads and daughters creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Noble Igwe has two lovely girls who give him so much joy, but he shares a special bond with his first daughter Jasmine which he sometimes admits. In this sweet video, Noble is seen making her hair with distractions from his second daughter.

Remember that time Dwayne Johnson dressed up as Pikachu (his daughter’s favourite character) for Halloween and went on to perform in the costume? At the end of the video, you can hear Dwayne’s daughter yell, “Peekyu!”

This dad tries to style his 3-year-old daughter’s hair for the first time and while he is having a bit of trouble, she has nothing but encouragement for her dad. He clearly did a great job.

In 2015, then two-year-old Riley Curry stole the hearts of many basketball fans. Riley first made a splash when she appeared with her dad, Steph Curry, during a post-game interview on May 19, 2015.

This dad attempted to dress his daughter on her birthday and when it got to the scarf tying part, she wanted it exactly how mom does it -“like a ball” and when he finally gets it, her big smile was more than enough reward for him.

Dave, a musician, began his Youtube channel with his own music. When he featured his adorable daughter, Claire singing with him, it went viral. Claire will steal your heart with the sweet duet she sang with dad.