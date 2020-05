Akah Nnani is out with a new vlog, and on this episode of “Akah Bants”, he discusses Funmi Iyanda, MC Oluomo and the drama that came with her talking with him.

The vlogger also airs his opinion on the recent trending story about the five female officers who work for the Nigerian Immigration Service, were allegedly handed queries and reassigned for participating in the #BOPDaddyChallenge.

Watch the vlog below: