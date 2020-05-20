“My wife didn’t stop spotting” – Kehinde Shares his Story on African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

Another episode of African Stories Untold, “My Birthing Experience” is out

In this episode, Kehinde shares his wife’s pregnancy journey, from spotting for days very early into the pregnancy, to having a miscarriage scare and the final birth. He describes the moment he held his newborn daughter as one of the greatest days of his life.

The web series gives women and men the platform to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.

Watch the new episode below: