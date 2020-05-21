Connect with us

BBNWonderland Career

Here's a Chance to Join the BN Family as a Business Development Analyst #WeAreHiring

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Nollywood Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

A Coronavirus-Free Day at BellaNaija

BBNWonderland Beauty BN TV Career Comedy Features Inspired Living Movies & TV Music News Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Weddings

You Can Sit with Us! Here's a Chance to Join the BellaNaija Team

BBNWonderland BN TV Career Comedy Events Features Music News Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Here's an Opportunity to Come Sit With Us! We're Hiring

BBNWonderland BN TV

Let's talk "Millennial Mingle" on Episode 2 of Ndani TV's 'Real Talk' Season 3 with Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu & Adeolu Adefarasin

BBNWonderland Weddings

BBN Wonderland Bride Folake and Her Groom-to-be Demola's Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot #FXD18

BBNWonderland Weddings

BBN Wonderland Bride-to-be Tomi and Lekan's Barcelona Pre-Wedding Shoot

BBNWonderland Weddings

BBN Wonderland Bride Samantha and her Forever Love Sam's Beautiful Wedding in Owerri #CSam2018

BBNWonderland Weddings

BBN Wonderland Bride Adeshewa weds her Forever Love Laolu #Slaay18

BBNWonderland Weddings

Stephanie and Soji's Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot #OgLoveStory

BBNWonderland

Here’s a Chance to Join the BN Family as a Business Development Analyst #WeAreHiring

BellaNaija.com

Published

56 mins ago

 on

We are hiring! BellaNaija.com is looking for a Business Development Analyst.

Career Level: 1 to 2 years of experience
Job Type: Permanent
Job Status: Full Time
Job Title: Business Development Analyst

Requirements:

  • You must be self-motivated, confident, and determined.
  • You must be presently based in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • You should have experience in one or more of these fields: PR/Advertising/Marketing/Client Services/Finance.
  • You must be able to use the tools of trade for digital marketing.
  • You must be able to build strategic business relationships and partnerships

Responsibilities:

  • You will engage decision-makers on the phone & emails to discuss their businesses and campaign plans.
  • You will conduct face to face engagements, as well as impromptu, meetings
  • You will Identify customer needs and ultimately develop opportunities for our clients to showcase themselves on our mediums.
  • You will consistently increase incoming revenue streams.
  • You will execute multiple projects while supervising the paid content and liaising with daily client communications.
  • You will handle projects such as digital marketing campaigns, event sponsorship, etc
  • You will conduct research to gain a better knowledge of each field affiliated with the brand name.
  • Documenting information in accurate and concise reports for our brand and for clients.
  • Take part in regular events, ensuring correct brand representation, and utilising networking opportunities.

Instructions for Application Submission

Please Read and Follow Specific Instructions:

  1. Send an email to [email protected]
  2. Subject: Business Development Analyst
  3. Email Content: Write short cover letter ( Title it COVER LETTER) . Maximum words should be 300 words and it should clearly outline why you are the best candidate for this job. Be as specific as possible and reference previous experience.
  4. Paste CV/Resume in the body of the email. Title it CV / RESUME

Only 1 Email/Application per candidate | No attachments.

Deadline for application: Friday, June 5th, 2020.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Business on Instagram

Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs
Advertisement
css.php