BBNWonderland
Here’s a Chance to Join the BN Family as a Business Development Analyst #WeAreHiring
We are hiring! BellaNaija.com is looking for a Business Development Analyst.
Career Level: 1 to 2 years of experience
Job Type: Permanent
Job Status: Full Time
Job Title: Business Development Analyst
Requirements:
- You must be self-motivated, confident, and determined.
- You must be presently based in Lagos, Nigeria.
- You should have experience in one or more of these fields: PR/Advertising/Marketing/Client Services/Finance.
- You must be able to use the tools of trade for digital marketing.
- You must be able to build strategic business relationships and partnerships
Responsibilities:
- You will engage decision-makers on the phone & emails to discuss their businesses and campaign plans.
- You will conduct face to face engagements, as well as impromptu, meetings
- You will Identify customer needs and ultimately develop opportunities for our clients to showcase themselves on our mediums.
- You will consistently increase incoming revenue streams.
- You will execute multiple projects while supervising the paid content and liaising with daily client communications.
- You will handle projects such as digital marketing campaigns, event sponsorship, etc
- You will conduct research to gain a better knowledge of each field affiliated with the brand name.
- Documenting information in accurate and concise reports for our brand and for clients.
- Take part in regular events, ensuring correct brand representation, and utilising networking opportunities.
Instructions for Application Submission
Please Read and Follow Specific Instructions:
- Send an email to [email protected]
- Subject: Business Development Analyst
- Email Content: Write short cover letter ( Title it COVER LETTER) . Maximum words should be 300 words and it should clearly outline why you are the best candidate for this job. Be as specific as possible and reference previous experience.
- Paste CV/Resume in the body of the email. Title it CV / RESUME
Only 1 Email/Application per candidate | No attachments.
Deadline for application: Friday, June 5th, 2020.