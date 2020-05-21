Here’s a Chance to Join the BN Family as a Business Development Analyst #WeAreHiring

We are hiring! BellaNaija.com is looking for a Business Development Analyst.

Career Level: 1 to 2 years of experience

Job Type: Permanent

Job Status: Full Time

Job Title: Business Development Analyst

Requirements:

You must be self-motivated, confident, and determined.

You must be presently based in Lagos, Nigeria.

You should have experience in one or more of these fields: PR/Advertising/Marketing/Client Services/Finance.

You must be able to use the tools of trade for digital marketing.

You must be able to build strategic business relationships and partnerships

Responsibilities:

You will engage decision-makers on the phone & emails to discuss their businesses and campaign plans.

You will conduct face to face engagements, as well as impromptu, meetings

You will Identify customer needs and ultimately develop opportunities for our clients to showcase themselves on our mediums.

You will consistently increase incoming revenue streams.

You will execute multiple projects while supervising the paid content and liaising with daily client communications.

You will handle projects such as digital marketing campaigns, event sponsorship, etc

You will conduct research to gain a better knowledge of each field affiliated with the brand name.

Documenting information in accurate and concise reports for our brand and for clients.

Take part in regular events, ensuring correct brand representation, and utilising networking opportunities.

Instructions for Application Submission

Please Read and Follow Specific Instructions:

Send an email to [email protected] Subject: Business Development Analyst Email Content: Write short cover letter ( Title it COVER LETTER) . Maximum words should be 300 words and it should clearly outline why you are the best candidate for this job. Be as specific as possible and reference previous experience. Paste CV/Resume in the body of the email. Title it CV / RESUME

Only 1 Email/Application per candidate | No attachments.

Deadline for application: Friday, June 5th, 2020.