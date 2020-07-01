Ariston donates 600-Litres Capacity Water Heaters to Lagos State COVID-19 Response Team



In line with its global effort to support government response across the globe in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Ariston Thermo Heating Technology Nigeria Limited, member of the Ariston Thermo Group, makers of Ariston Water Heater – a global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial spaces has donated 600-litres capacity water heaters to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government in containing the global pandemic.

The donation which includes 4 units of 100-litres water heater units and 1 unit of 200-litres water heater unit manufactured in state of the art manufacturing facilities in Europe would be installed at designated COVID-19 Treatment Centres across the state.

The donation, which was announced in a letter, addressed to the Lagos State COVID-19 Response Team through the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi and signed by the Company’s Director, Central Africa, Gaurav Bisaria.

Bisaria disclosed that the donation is in line with the Group’s effort to support government response across the globe in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We commend the Lagos State Government under the able leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the proactive and effective management of the COVID -19 Pandemic in the state so far. We also recognize the fact that the government alone cannot shoulder the burden of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This is why Ariston Thermo Heating Technology Nigeria Limited would like to support the effort of the state government with the donation and installation of some units of our Ariston Water Heaters at the Treatment centres.

These water heaters are to ensure the constant availability of the much-needed hot water for bathing and other usage at the treatment centres,” Bisaria wrote explaining that “the combined 600-litres capacity of the Water Heaters would provide the treatment centres with up to 18,000 litres of hot or warm for bathing, cleaning, sanitation and laundry, hand-washing and other usage at the treatment centres on a daily basis.”

Reacting to the donation on behalf of the Lagos State Government, Director, Healthcare Planning, Research and Statistics, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Dayo Lajide expressed her delight while appreciating Ariston Thermo Group for their support towards the state fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

