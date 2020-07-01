Nominate a Great Teacher Today! Entries Open for the 6th Edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year

Nigerian Breweries Plc., Nigeria’s foremost brewing company has announced the opening of entries for the 6th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the initiative held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Sade Morgan noted that Maltina Teacher of the Year is one of the ways the company fulfills and demonstrates its corporate philosophy of ‘Winning with Nigeria’.

This year’s edition of the initiative is particularly special and symbolic. “The global coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our existence including education. Nevertheless, it has also showcased the resilient spirit of our teachers who have been unrelenting in finding new ways to continue to teach students virtually despite technological challenges and limitations. This demonstrates the important role teachers play in the development of our society and the education of our future leaders,” she said.

Morgan further explained that the “Maltina Teacher of the Year is an initiative that is cherished and keenly supported by our management team who are deeply passionate about education. This is why we are committed and very happy to commence our annual search for the best secondary school teacher in Nigeria with the Call for Entry commencing on June 30 and closes on August 14, 2020. The winning and other qualifying teachers would be revealed by October in commemoration of the 2020 World Teacher’s Day. We celebrate Nigerian teachers who continue to break new grounds and immeasurably contribute to the future of our great nation, by helping to groom and nurture the next generation.”

Appreciating the project’s esteemed educational stakeholders; the Federal and State Ministry of Education, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the Media, Morgan enlisted their continued support to reach out to all teachers across the country to inform them of the flag off and how to submit their entries.

Prizes

Speaking on the prizes, Morgan said, “As with previous years, the winner will receive a total cash prize of 6.5 million Naira as his/her reward, in addition to a trophy. One million Naira as first prize winner, five hundred thousand Naira as state champion, and one million Naira annually for the next 5years, he/she also receives a capacity development training while his/her school receives either a block of classroom or a computer laboratory. Our inclusion of a computer laboratory is in recognition of the reality that now more than ever, digital capabilities are essential for Nigeria teachers in teaching students.”

“The first runner up receives a trophy and one million Naira, the second runner up receives a trophy and 750,000 Naira, all state champions are rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of five hundred thousand Naira each.”

She assured that the project team would continue to work with our reputable and highly respected panel of judges to sustain the integrity of this initiative and ensure that indeed the best teacher is identified and rewarded for excellence.

Also speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the National Treasurer, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Segun Raheem, applauded Nigerian Breweries Plc for their role in celebrating teachers through the initiative, assuring that the association would mobilize teachers across the country to participate in the 2020 MTOTY as part of its commitment to in motivating and inspiring teachers all over Nigeria who are moving education forward despite global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Such consistent investment on the part of Nigerian Breweries Plc is the hallmark of a good corporate organization that has remained true to its ideals and commitment of improving the education sector.” he said.

About Maltina Teacher of the Year

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Initiative established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund set up in 1994 to facilitate an active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria, is in tandem with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

Maltina Teacher of The Year aims to recognize and celebrate exceptional teachers in Nigeria for their contribution and impact on the future of the nation. The initiative is open to teachers in all secondary schools (public and private), across the six geopolitical zones and 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory.

How to Enter

To participate, all eligible teachers are invited to log on to the dedicated website – www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com to either complete the forms online or download the forms, complete, scan and email the completed form to [email protected]

_______________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content