2,683 COVID-19 patients in Lagos Refused to be Admitted + More Updates

561 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 200 cases were recorded in Lagos, 119 in Edo, 52 in Kaduna, 52 in the FCT, 32 in Niger, 19 in Ogun, 16 in Ondo, 14 in Imo, 11 in Plateau, 8 in Abia, 8 in Oyo, 7 in Bayelsa, 6 in Katsina, 5 in Kano, 3 in Bauchi, 3 in Osun, 3 in Kebbi, 2 in Borno and 1 in Jigawa.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 25,694 cases of COVID-19. 9,746 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres across the country, while 590 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/rHxyMaAqmL — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 30, 2020

Akeredolu tests Positive for COVID-19

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for COVID-19. He confirmed his status via Twitter saying:

“Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.”

Akeredolu shed more light on his status in a video shared with the tweet.

Watch below

Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I'm asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated. pic.twitter.com/P5UH0SmBiw — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 30, 2020

Ekiti to reopen schools for graduating students July 20th

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday announced the plans of the state government to reopen schools across the state effective July 20.

According to The Punch, Fayemi announced that the state would start random community testing in an attempt to curtail and contain the spread of the virus in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday evening.

He said:

Our random community testing starting with Ikere Ekiti Council on July 1, 2020 and moving from council to council, efforts are now on top gear to ensure our children return to school from July 20, 2020 as recommended by the interface between the Ministry of Education and all stakeholders in the education sector.

Fayemi, who said the resumption of schools will be in phases, starting with pupils in graduating classes (SS3, JSS3 and Primary six) to prepare for their examinations, said,

Other classes will be gradually absorbed as schools meet all requirements to accommodate them safely and responsibly.

This comes on the heels of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announcing that graduating students should be allowed to resume school at its briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Osun SSG, Oyebamji, tests positive for COVID-19

Secretary to the Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, made this known in a press statement on Tuesday.

He also confirmed the discovery of 10 additional cases in the state, adding that one patient was discharged after testing negative for the virus, The Punch reports.

The health commissioner also stated that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 127 with 74 active cases.

He said,

Today, we intensified our enforcement drive. All those arrested were made to go through a compulsory course on COVID-19 preventive protocols. We will go a step further by setting up a mobile court to try and sentence violators of safety protocols and guidelines. We must collectively join hands with the government to contain the spread of the virus. Also, I want to confirm to you that our SSG and some of the staff around him have tested positive to the virus. But they are all in stable condition and are receiving adequate medical care with the latest development, the number of our active cases as of today, Tuesday, June 30, is 74. We have 127 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 48 patients while five deaths have been recorded.

2,683 COVID-19 patients in Lagos refused to be admitted

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said 2,683 COVID-19 patients in the state have not turned up for admission after their test came out positive.

Abayomi shared this via Twitter, saying the patients out of fear of stigmatisation or ignorance refused to show up at the isolation centres.

📢454 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres across Lagos. 📢However, 2,683 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance / fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care. — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) June 29, 2020

At a briefing on Monday at Alausa, Abayomi said the patients could decide to be treated at home under the supervision of the State Ministry of Health, The Punch reports.

He said:

They have been informed of their status and they have decided that they won’t wish to be admitted. So, they have made it difficult for us to find them, the evacuation team has been trying to call them, once they know our phone number, they stopped picking our calls. When we go to their homes to collect them, they are not there. If we are diagnosing 250 every day, we need to move to several locations in one day. If a person doesn’t wish to be admitted, it is very difficult to enforce it. However, what we have observed is that when you know your status and you start to feel unwell, people voluntarily walk into the isolation centres and present themselves with their COVID-19 test result so that they will be admitted.

The commissioner added that the state has begun home treatment for COVID-19 patients and currently had over 500 patients in the state’s isolation centres.