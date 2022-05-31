Entries are Now Open for the 2022 Edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition



The search is now on for the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year! Interested secondary school teachers in Nigeria can now apply for the 2022 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year. Entries will be received from Thursday, May 26, 2022 to Friday, July 22, 2022.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for this year’s Award held in Lagos, the Company Secretary/Legal Director, Nigerian Breweries, Uaboi Agbebaku disclosed that the 8th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award is open to all secondary school teachers in public and private schools in Nigeria. Applicants must also be fully registered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria – TRCN.

He said that the competition remains an effective intervention program geared towards improving the status of teachers and the overall education sector in Nigeria.

“The teaching job is a special one and there is really no reward on earth that is big enough to compensate teachers for what they do. Indeed, we owe them a great deal of gratitude for the crucial roles they continue to play. So, for us in Nigerian Breweries, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards is an avenue to honour them.”

According to Agbebaku, eligible teachers who wish to participate in the 8th edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year, should log on to the dedicated WEBSITE to complete the forms online. Alternatively, they can download the forms, complete, scan and email the forms to [email protected].

On the prizes, he confirmed that the overall winner wouldreceive a trophy, a total cash prize of 6.5 million Naira, andcapacity development training while his/her school will receive either a block of classrooms or a computer laboratory.

“The first runner-up of the competition will receive a trophy and a cash reward of N1,500,000, while the second runner-upreceives a trophy and N1,250,000. All state champions will berewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N500,000 each”, he added.

He commended the stakeholders in the education sector for their continued support for the Maltina Teacher of the Year award, such as the Federal and State Ministries of Education, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the media.

Also speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the National Treasurer, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Segun Raheem who was represented by the Lagos State Chairman, NUT, Comrade Hassan Akintoye praised Nigerian Breweries Plc for its commitment to improving the quality of teaching and education in Nigeria.

He assured the company that the NUT would go the extra mile to ensure that teachers from across the country are mobilizedto participate in this year’s edition of the competition.

Also speaking, Registrar/Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye who was represented by the Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs. Adaobi Ekwuno said that the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has helped to renew the passion of teachers in their profession, and promised to support this year’s edition by spreading awareness amongst registered secondary school teachers.

The Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative was established in 2015 and funded through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to facilitate active contribution to the development of the education sector in Nigeria in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG No.4.

