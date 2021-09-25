ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged ‘Turu Ugo Lota’

Life Continental Beer, unveiled a captivating TVC campaign in Enugu on September 2nd, 2021 that celebrated the industrious and resilient spirit associated with the Easterners. The TVC featured prominent locations of note in the Eastern region like the Niger Bridge and Onitsha main city.

Riding on one of the most character-defining adages of the Igbo culture, Turu Ugo Lota, is a charge given by parents and guardians encouraging their children in search of greener pastures to go out and bring home glory. The launch was kicked off with an epoch-making socio-cultural discourse with the theme, “Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success” led by prominent panelists from the region who converged to discuss the potentials of the rich eastern human resource and the need to continue to promote hard work and integrity across Nigeria and beyond.

Present at the panel discourse were leading figures of the brand such as the Sales Director Nigerian Breweries, Uche Unigwe, the Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, the Onowu of Abagana, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and other royal fathers. Nollywood sensation, Chief Yul Edochie, celebrities, and top-notch dignitaries from the eastern part of Nigeria came from far and wide to witness the memorable occasion.

In his keynote address, Sales Director Nigerian Breweries, Uche Unigwe stated,

“Life Continental Beer is Progressive and that is why we have taken creativity and engagement a notch higher by crafting this awe-inspiring campaign Turu Ugo Lota. We have also gone a step further to converge great minds who will discuss the limitless opportunities and possibilities within us as a region in today’s social-cultural discourse titled Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success.”

Nigerian Breweries, one of the leading beverage makers in Nigeria, through Life Beer, has continually contributed to the development and progress of its host communities across the east and Nigeria at large and has remained a delight in appeal and taste to consumers for over three decades. The exclusive event which took place at the Base Landmark, Enugu finally climaxed with the much anticipated TVC unveil.

Speaking at the grand unveil, Pete Edochie who also featured in the TVC said,

“I am delighted to be a part of this era-defining celebration of the east by Life Beer. No matter who we are and how far from home we travel in our respective quest to attain success, the greatest reward can be found in coming back home to celebrate your wins and pave the way for others to also achieve progress and success.”

Shedding more light on the idea behind the TVC, the Senior Brand Manager Life Beer, Aishat Anaekwe said,

“The joy of everyone, particularly parents and guardians who entrust their wealth of knowledge, resources, and integrity to their wards, is in the hopes that when they go out there into the world, they return home with success. This is what Turu Ugo Lota (Bring home the Glory) is all about.”

