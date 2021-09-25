Connect with us

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged 'Turu Ugo Lota’

Events News

It's Here! Join Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti for #GlobalCitizenLive | Today, 6PM

Events

South African Tourism promotes Unity and Social Cohesion through Arts & Culture

Beauty Events

MBGN 2021: Meet 'Miss Lush Hair' Oluwadamilola Bolarinde + All the Show-stopping Hair Looks You missed

Events

NBC is fostering Access & Inclusivity in Sports | This partnership with the Lagos Yacht Club is Proof

Career Events

Managing Director of FCMB, Yemisi Edun pushes for more Leadership Training for Female Accountants

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Get all the Yummy Scoop from Nania by Achimba's 'A Taste of Ghana' Food Pop-up in Lagos last Sunday

Events

Prosperis Holdings celebrated Milestones at its 4th Year Anniversary

Events

Join the #PiccanBackToSchoolChallenge on Facebook and get your Kids to Win fantastic Prizes in 3 Easy Steps

Events

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged ‘Turu Ugo Lota’

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chief Yul Edochie, receiving an award on behalf of his father, Ambassador Pete Edochie from the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigeria Breweries, Sade Morgan in recognition of his efforts in bringing home Glory.

Life Continental Beer, unveiled a captivating TVC campaign in Enugu on September 2nd, 2021 that celebrated the industrious and resilient spirit associated with the Easterners. The TVC featured prominent locations of note in the Eastern region like the Niger Bridge and Onitsha main city.

Riding on one of the most character-defining adages of the Igbo culture, Turu Ugo Lota, is a charge given by parents and guardians encouraging their children in search of greener pastures to go out and bring home glory. The launch was kicked off with an epoch-making socio-cultural discourse with the theme, “Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success”  led by prominent panelists from the region who converged to discuss the potentials of the rich eastern human resource and the need to continue to promote hard work and integrity across Nigeria and beyond.

Present at the panel discourse were leading figures of the brand such as the Sales Director Nigerian Breweries, Uche Unigwe, the Corporate Affairs Director, Sade Morgan, the Onowu of Abagana, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and other royal fathers. Nollywood sensation, Chief Yul Edochie, celebrities, and top-notch dignitaries from the eastern part of Nigeria came from far and wide to witness the memorable occasion.

In his keynote address, Sales Director Nigerian Breweries, Uche Unigwe stated,

“Life Continental Beer is Progressive and that is why we have taken creativity and engagement a notch higher by crafting this awe-inspiring campaign Turu Ugo Lota. We have also gone a step further to converge great minds who will discuss the limitless opportunities and possibilities within us as a region in today’s social-cultural discourse titled Bringing Home the Glory: A toast to Progress and Success.”

Content creator and panelist, Dimma Umeh being presented with an award for bringing home the Glory by the Sales Director, Nigeria Breweries, Uche Unigwe.

Nigerian Breweries, one of the leading beverage makers in Nigeria, through Life Beer, has continually contributed to the development and progress of its host communities across the east and Nigeria at large and has remained a delight in appeal and taste to consumers for over three decades. The exclusive event which took place at the Base Landmark, Enugu finally climaxed with the much anticipated TVC unveil.

Speaking at the grand unveil, Pete Edochie who also featured in the TVC said,

“I am delighted to be a part of this era-defining celebration of the east by Life Beer. No matter who we are and how far from home we travel in our respective quest to attain success, the greatest reward can be found in coming back home to celebrate your wins and pave the way for others to also achieve progress and success.”

Shedding more light on the idea behind the TVC, the Senior Brand Manager Life Beer, Aishat Anaekwe said,

“The joy of everyone, particularly parents and guardians who entrust their wealth of knowledge, resources, and integrity to their wards, is in the hopes that when they go out there into the world, they return home with success. This is what Turu Ugo Lota (Bring home the Glory) is all about.”

Ken Maduakor, the number one distributor of Nigeria Breweries with Uche Unigwe, Sales Director, Nigeria Breweries, and Sade Morgan, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigeria Breweries giving a toast to progress and the successful unveiling of life beer’s tv.

Nigerian Breweries, one of the leading beverage makers in Nigeria, through Life Beer, has continually contributed to the development and progress of its host communities across the east and Nigeria at large and has remained a delight in appeal and taste to consumers for over three decades.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Book Review: Your Money and You by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG

Here’s How You Can Help Bethesda Child Support Agency Bring Underserved Children’s Dreams to Life!

Samuel Onyemelukwe: Identifying Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry

BN Hot Topic: Is Refurbishing a Rented Apartment a Waste of Money?

Wait! Are Teenagers Really Having as Much Sex as Portrayed in Sex Education?
css.php