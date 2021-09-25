It’s Here! Join Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti for #GlobalCitizenLive | Today, 6PM

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan will join Global Citizen Live on Saturday, 25th September, announced international advocacy organization Global Citizen.

Timed to the UN General Assembly, ahead of the G20 and COP26 Meetings, Global Citizen Live

will be a global moment of unity across six continents. Artists, luminaries, dignitaries, and citizens in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, Sydney, and more will call on governments, corporations, and philanthropists to make new commitments to defend the planet & defeat poverty, focusing on climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

While Sanwo-Olu and Ahmed join Global Citizen Live in Lagos, Prince Harry and Meghan will be

at the New York City event, as they continue their work with world leaders in pursuit of global

vaccine equity. Also appearing as part of the global broadcast event are United Nations Deputy

Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr John Nkengasong, and Head of the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, Strive Masiyiwa.

Performances from Lagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, while TV personalities Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Nancy Isime will host the event. Sho Madjozi andMuzi will perform from Johannesburg, Angelique Kidjo from Paris, and Burna Boy from New York. South African TV Personality and Global Citizen Advocate Bonang Matheba and South African Actress, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, and Global Citizen Advocate Nomzamo Mbatha to be featured as presenters at the New York City Festival.

Maimuna Maibe, Country Director (Nigeria), Global Citizen says: “Great social change depends ultimately on society itself. There is a lot we can achieve if we can come together. And, as we saw with the hugely-publicised Live Aid in the 80s and other global benefit concerts that followed, music does have the power to unite people and change our world through mass action. Global Citizen’s Pop meets Policy model derives from this. It is more than just a fancy slogan; it’s an established and highly effective way to mobilise large-scale support for an end to extreme poverty, a fairer distribution of wealth across the globe, and the protection of our planet. It’s also a great opportunity for people—particularly the younger generation—to learn more about these issues and take action to secure their future.”

Femi Kuti, on the importance of an event such as this: “For me, it’s important to team up with an organisation like Global Citizen. All my career, I’ve been very political. And an organisation like Global Citizen helps people like me put our dreams into play. We can sing and dance, but GC is an organisation that can implement most of the things we’re saying – fighting poverty, education for all, climate change – and bring them to reality.”

“One of my favorite musical slogans is Fela’s quote: ‘music is the weapon of the future’. Music is so nuanced that it has very objectifiable effects on the people around it and it touches our subconscious in ways that moves us on a daily basis. Something so nuanced has the potential to be very effective in communicating ideas and inspiring people. And because it’s so inspirational, it’s one of the greatest tools to communicating ideas, passions for subjects that can be either political, economical or humanitarian,” said Made Kuti on how powerful music can be.

Global Citizen Live events will be broadcast across Africa from 25th September 2021 on

television, radio, and online. Click here to join the YouTube livestream starting at 6PM WAT.

● In Nigeria the broadcast will be live on Wazobia Max TV, Wazobia TV (DSTV 259), Cool

Fm and Nigeria Info radio starting on 25th September from 6pm West Africa Time.

● In South Africa, the broadcast will be on Monday 27 September on S3 on SABC starting

10pm South Africa Time.

● Multichoice in Africa, channel, date and time to be announced at a later stage.

● Click here for other ways you can watch online.

Global Citizen Live calls on leaders to deliver by September:

● 1 billion trees planted and preserved to help prevent global temperatures from rising

beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels by curbing emissions and supporting 1t.org.

○ Businesses to help curb emissions through joining the Race to Zero and pledging

1 billion additional trees by 2022 in support of the 1t.org ambition to conserve,

restore and grow one trillion trees this decade.

● Wealthiest nations to deliver on their promise to give $100 billion annually to address

the climate needs of developing countries.

● 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries.

○ The G7 and EU to share at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately with those most in need, support the proposal to waive IP around the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medical tools — backed by over 100 countries — and for Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to share mRNA technology with the new WHO-backed mRNA technology transfer hub based in South Africa.

● Meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine

○ The G7 and the world’s billionaires to end the hunger crisis by contributing at least $6 billion for the urgent provision of millions of meals for the 41 Million People on the brink of starvation.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Access Bank in Nigeria, alongside global partners Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including AIM

Group, BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, JCDecaux, Arise TV, Newscentral TV, Outfront Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Big Cabal Media, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.gclivelagos.org, and follow @GlblCtznAfrica on Facebook and Twitter and @glblctzn on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and

YouTube.