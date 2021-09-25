South African Tourism promotes Unity and Social Cohesion through Arts & Culture

Connect with us

Published

17 mins ago

 on

South African Tourism in collaboration with South Africa High Commission in Nigeria with support from Bacardi Nigeria recently hosted an art exhibition to showcase Arts & Culture as a tool to foster social cohesion and unity between Nigeria and South Africa.
The exhibition titled “On View – A Vernacular Homage to Architecture and Design” was shown through the creative works of Anne Adams (Nigerian) and Lulalma Wolf (South African) at Affinity Art Gallery in Victoria Island, Lagos.
The artistic collaboration between the two artists was a symbol of how art brings people together, creates harmony, and demystifying negative perceptions. It also enables South Africa to showcase itself as a preferred destination for the creative arts and related communities.
Speaking at the exhibition, Thekiso Rakolojane, Hub Head, South African Tourism West Africa, said
“The exhibition was organized to highlight the importance of arts and culture and how it brings Nigeria and South Africa together”.
“Today we have started a journey of collaboration between South Africa and Nigeria; to encourage both countries to travel to each other’s country and experience each other’s culture and heritage by engaging in this cultural show by the two artists from both countries.” He spoke.
The event was attended by Diplomats, Art Enthusiasts, Influencers, and the Media.

