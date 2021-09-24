MBGN 2021: Meet ‘Miss Lush Hair’ Oluwadamilola Bolarinde + All the Show-stopping Hair Looks You missed

Lush Hair, the proudly Nigerian premium synthetic hair brand has officially welcomed yet another Brand Ambassador into its family from the beautiful contestants of the 2021 ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria‘ Pageant held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

Indeed, one of the major highlights of the show was when Oluwadamilola Bolarinde representing Lagos State was officially crowned as Miss Lush Hair by the team members who went upstage to present her with a crown alongside a cash prize of five hundred thousand Naira.

Shortly after, Oluchi Madubuike representing Abuja was announced as the overall winner of the pageant and she will be representing Nigeria at the 2021 Miss World pageant which will take place in Puerto Rico on Dec 16, 2021.

Lush Hair, the official Hair Extension brand sponsor of MBGN for two consecutive years had the 37 contestants looking beautiful and radiant, all adorning different products of the brand.

The contestants’ hairstyles were carefully chosen by the brand’s official hairstylists, while injecting some personal touch based on their unique facial structure/ features to complement their beauty. The stylists were on standby backstage performing real-time magic of fixing and changing the ladies’ styles.

According to the Brand Manager, Ritambhara Kakkar,

“The goal of the yearly partnership with MBGN is primarily to inspire and empower the contemporary black African woman while encouraging them to always shoot for the stars. We hereby, welcome Oluwadamilola Bolarinde-Miss Lagos to the fabulush family as the newest brand Ambassador.”

“To us, beauty Is limitless, and we pride ourselves in providing the best plug that supports everywoman to let her shine out. Damilola is a beautiful African woman, and we are confident that she will enjoy the journey with the team as much as her successor Miss. Cynthia Afury did, who represented Adamawa State in the last edition.”

“It is in our belief that the relationship between LUSH and these Nigerian beauty queens will help in no small measure in building self-belief and confidence in the average Nigerian girl on the street that indeed she can make it to the top.”

Damilola will be joining the rest of the Lush Hairs’ brand Ambassadors such as Denrele Edun, the Award-winning model & TV host, Amanda Dara, TV Host, and the recently signed Award-winning Nigerian Afro Pop/ R & B artiste/ entertainer in Africa- Yemi Alade.

