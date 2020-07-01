Connect with us

News Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

News Style

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

News Promotions

Ariston donates 600-Litres Capacity Water Heaters to Lagos State COVID-19 Response Team

News Promotions

Nominate a Great Teacher Today! Entries Open for the 6th Edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year

News

2,683 COVID-19 patients in Lagos Refused to be Admitted + More Updates

News Style

The BN Style Recap: 28 Must Read Style & Beauty Stories This Week

News

WHO sending team to China to Better Understand the Virus + more COVID-19 updates

News

President Buhari gives Green Light to Interstate Travel & Resumption for Graduating Students

News

We’re Back!

News

We’ve Missed Our BellaNaijarians!

News

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

AsoEbi Bella

Published

2 hours ago

 on

@ann_ita1  Makeup- @uniquemakeupartistry Outfit- @adjoayeboahclothing Photography- @_mr.jess

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@moeshaboduong

MUA- @nennji_allure Shot by @yjpictures

#AsoEbiBella

Planner- @taliecmoe_events Shoot By- @ts.imagery_events Grooms Outfit- @adeblvck Brides Outfit- @Mariam_Stitches

@glossymakeover

@ebuka  in @vanskere

@dakoreea in @houseofirawo

@eadenmyles Photo- @bomaonephotography

#AsoEbiBella in @suemanuell

Photo- @oneside_pixel

@yamama_cn

@tokemakinwa @moofadesigns Stylist- @damioke_style  @tobi.olajolo

@fateema_ishaqq

@sandraokunzuwa

Dress- @grass_fields

@angelabamfordgh

@stylebysai

@diiadem in @odeva_nigeria

@fateema_ishaqq

@zikorahafrica

@zikorahafrica

@iambisola in @sgtcclothing

@dromeryda @delsey_hamilton Fabric @gtp_fashion Photographed by @sorce_photography Mua- @facemechanicgh Outfit- @afrikenbynana

@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames

Outfit- @diyanu

#AsoEbiBella

@ethnik_city

@nanaadjoawalker

@mimiwhyte & @numbaseven

Kids!

@johndumelo1 in  @johnd_jnr 2

@damilolamikebamiloye

Photo- @capturedbyadesuwa Backdrop- @kraftcustombackdrops

@johndumelo1 in  @johnd_jnr

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

 

Related Topics:
AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Biodun Da Silva: Live… Remember to Live

Nigerian Women & the Consistency of Self-Identity Based on Proximity to Men

Mfonobong Inyang: Musings Of A Bleeding Heart

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teaching Kids the Value of Hard Work

Advertisement
css.php