AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

@ann_ita1 Makeup- @uniquemakeupartistry Outfit- @adjoayeboahclothing Photography- @_mr.jess
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@moeshaboduong
MUA- @nennji_allure Shot by @yjpictures
#AsoEbiBella
Planner- @taliecmoe_events Shoot By- @ts.imagery_events Grooms Outfit- @adeblvck Brides Outfit- @Mariam_Stitches
@glossymakeover
@ebuka in @vanskere
@dakoreea in @houseofirawo
@eadenmyles Photo- @bomaonephotography
#AsoEbiBella in @suemanuell
Photo- @oneside_pixel
@yamama_cn
@tokemakinwa @moofadesigns Stylist- @damioke_style @tobi.olajolo
@fateema_ishaqq
@sandraokunzuwa
Dress- @grass_fields
@angelabamfordgh
@stylebysai
@diiadem in @odeva_nigeria
@fateema_ishaqq
@zikorahafrica
@zikorahafrica
@iambisola in @sgtcclothing
@dromeryda @delsey_hamilton Fabric @gtp_fashion Photographed by @sorce_photography Mua- @facemechanicgh Outfit- @afrikenbynana
@veekee_james in @chic_byveekeejames
Outfit- @diyanu
#AsoEbiBella
@ethnik_city
@nanaadjoawalker
@mimiwhyte & @numbaseven
Kids!
@johndumelo1 in @johnd_jnr 2
@damilolamikebamiloye
Photo- @capturedbyadesuwa Backdrop- @kraftcustombackdrops
@johndumelo1 in @johnd_jnr
We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!