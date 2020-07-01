The “Deluxe” Collection By tWIF is For Every Classic Man

Rising menswear brand tWIF (The Way It Fits) puts its best pieces on display for its latest collection titled Deluxe.

For its 2020 offering, the designer sticks to the suave and debonair aesthetic of the brand presenting functional suits in diverse colours that appeal to the classic man with modern tastes.

According to the designer:

This collection was born out of intense passion and desire for our clients to have access to premium quality and sustainable luxury. Every stitch, fabric choice, colour and design for this collection was carefully deliberated on, to provide luxurious comfort and ultra satisfaction whilst maintaining our brand identity.

See the full collection below

Credits

Photographer: @ovia_reflex

Styling and Creative Direction: @style_territory

Model: @tai.lagos

Location: @cruisedesignandinteriors

Accessories: @oylsignature

Bags: @detailafrica

Shoes: @hemarblack @monimorgan