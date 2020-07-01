Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

In major news, shortly after Kanye West announced his latest business venture – in collaboration with apparel conglomerate Gap no less, we learned that West’s Yeezy brand has hired Nigerian designer and Central Saint Martins graduate Mowalola Ogunlesi as design director.

The collaboration with the controversial rapper is optmistically projected to earn $1 billion annually within its first five years. “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” the Global Head of Gap Brand Mark Breitbard said in a press release.

Mowalola shared the news on her Instagram page:

We are so proud of Mowalola and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes at the helm of Yeezy Gap!

