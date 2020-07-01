Connect with us

News Style

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

News Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

News Promotions

Ariston donates 600-Litres Capacity Water Heaters to Lagos State COVID-19 Response Team

News Promotions

Nominate a Great Teacher Today! Entries Open for the 6th Edition of Maltina Teacher of the Year

News

2,683 COVID-19 patients in Lagos Refused to be Admitted + More Updates

News Style

The BN Style Recap: 28 Must Read Style & Beauty Stories This Week

News

WHO sending team to China to Better Understand the Virus + more COVID-19 updates

News

President Buhari gives Green Light to Interstate Travel & Resumption for Graduating Students

News

We’re Back!

News

We’ve Missed Our BellaNaijarians!

News

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

BellaNaija Style

Published

38 mins ago

 on

In major news, shortly after Kanye West announced his latest business venture – in collaboration with apparel conglomerate Gap no less, we learned that West’s Yeezy brand has hired Nigerian designer and Central Saint Martins graduate Mowalola Ogunlesi as design director.

The collaboration with the controversial rapper is optmistically projected to earn $1 billion annually within its first five years. “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” the Global Head of Gap Brand Mark Breitbard said in a press release.

Mowalola shared the news on her Instagram page:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MTV (@mowalola) on

We are so proud of Mowalola and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes at the helm of Yeezy Gap!

Find out more about the collaboration here.

Lead Image @moreorlessmag Photography by @_vickiking

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Damilola Olokesusi of Shuttlers is Making Commuting Easy, Safe & Productive

Biodun Da Silva: Live… Remember to Live

Nigerian Women & the Consistency of Self-Identity Based on Proximity to Men

Mfonobong Inyang: Musings Of A Bleeding Heart

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teaching Kids the Value of Hard Work

Advertisement
css.php