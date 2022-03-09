Connect with us

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 114

#BNSWomensMonth: Check Out these 5 Unmissable Quotes from Our #BNSConvos with Cuppy

#BNSWomensMonth: Join BellaNaija Style’s Conversation this Weekend With Cuppy

Daniel Kaluuya Stole The Spotlight At The NAACP Image Awards 2022 in Gucci

Hey BNers, Clear Your Schedule - The BellaNaija Style Women’s Month is Back!

Beverly Naya Is Goddess Personified in This New Photoshoot by Emmanuel Oyeleke

Rejoice Jewellery Lovers! Symbols of Authority's Pieces are Now Available on Moda Operandi!

"Insecure" Co-stars Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Had All Eyes On Them At The 2022 NAACP Image Awards

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Pink Looks this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 181

Tribe of Elzar’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection “Feline” is a Must-See

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Rising fashion brand Tribe of Elzar has unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2022  season tagged “Feline”.

It is the classic marriage of modern silhouettes and traditional African designs, as the brand has been lauded for designing unique garments with attention to cutting edge details, and craftsmanship.

Here’s what the brand had to say about the collection:

‘FELINE’ by Tribe of Elzar seeks to break new grounds as it challenges the traditional boundaries of elegance by experimenting with shape and form in an exciting, unconventional yet tasteful manner. With the clever use of curves through the collection, there is a dialogue between strength, sensuality and style.

Feline is largely influenced by sculptural elements, nature, art, history and philosophy, this reflects in the collection with the use of intricate hand detailing, bead work and craftsmanship.

To strike a tasteful balance between orthodox and cutting edge elegance, there is juxtaposition between curve and straight lines, clean finishing against raw edges and textured surface versus smooth shine, thereby adding an innovative twist to sophistication.

See the collection below.

Credits
Brand: @tribeofelzar.official
Photography: @berealstudios
Models: @cutehannywhite | @_judith_patricks | @queen.idakwo
Makeup: @meemahs.touch
Styling: @elz.a.r
Earrings: @tribeofelzar.official

