Tribe of Elzar’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection “Feline” is a Must-See

Rising fashion brand Tribe of Elzar has unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2022 season tagged “Feline”.

It is the classic marriage of modern silhouettes and traditional African designs, as the brand has been lauded for designing unique garments with attention to cutting edge details, and craftsmanship.

Here’s what the brand had to say about the collection:

‘FELINE’ by Tribe of Elzar seeks to break new grounds as it challenges the traditional boundaries of elegance by experimenting with shape and form in an exciting, unconventional yet tasteful manner. With the clever use of curves through the collection, there is a dialogue between strength, sensuality and style. Feline is largely influenced by sculptural elements, nature, art, history and philosophy, this reflects in the collection with the use of intricate hand detailing, bead work and craftsmanship. To strike a tasteful balance between orthodox and cutting edge elegance, there is juxtaposition between curve and straight lines, clean finishing against raw edges and textured surface versus smooth shine, thereby adding an innovative twist to sophistication.

See the collection below.

Credits

Brand: @tribeofelzar.official

Photography: @berealstudios

Models: @cutehannywhite | @_judith_patricks | @queen.idakwo

Makeup: @meemahs.touch

Styling: @elz.a.r

Earrings: @tribeofelzar.official