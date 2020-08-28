This New Orange Culture Drop Will Fill All Your WFH Style Needs ASAP

Orange Culture just released a new drop on the brands website, featuring relaxed linen and cotton separates.

The brand shared on their Instagram:

‘New to the store: CASJ pieces.

A collection of 12 looks modeled by some gorgeous friends of the brand…A mix of pieces made from hand dyed cottons, linens and ethically sourced crepe, that can be worn by anyone ( not limited to gender ) for a casj day at home to a casj outing and … are in our cotton wrap shirt and outie pocket shorts available to shop on our online store’