For Fashion Savvy Women – Ekaz Signatures Presents its new Collection ‘Irrespective’

Womenswear brand Ekaz Signatures just released its 2020-2021 lookbook titled ‘Irrespective’ with gorgeous dresses modelled by Uto Rosman.

According to the brand;

The collection is for the determined classy conqueror who understands resilience and adaptability are of the essence in dealing with COVID-19 crisis in the world today.

The Creative Director, Shirley Ukpaka explains that as the first signs of normalcy begin to emerge, this collection reawakens the fashion-savvy survivor queen who has taste for elegance, originality and thrives to shine irrespective Depending on personal styles, the dresses can serve as glamourous wedding reception dresses and evening or party gowns.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Brand: @ekazsignatures

Model: @uto_rosman

Styling: @theaaccompany

Make-up Artist: @bantasyl

Photography: @tmtamedia

Creative Director: Shirley Ukpaka