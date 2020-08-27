Connect with us

All The Style Lessons Curvy BellaStylistas Can Take From Joselyn Dumas

All The Style Lessons Curvy BellaStylistas Can Take From Joselyn Dumas

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When it comes to styling her curves, no doubt Joselyn Dumas makes all the right fashion choices. The Actress, TV Host and Producer is constantly proving you can have killer style no matter your size. Whether she’s making red carpet rounds at the glitziest events or stepping out on errands, her personal style is to be admired and replicated.

Her style is a mix of elegance and modernity as she wears only the trends that flatter her curves, always adding minimal but statement accessories to seal the deal. Joselyn favours A-line skirts, wide-leg pants that accentuate her figure and gorgeous form-fitting gowns mostly from top designers from Ghana, Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

For BN Style Your Curves, we have rounded up some of Joselyn Dumas most stylish moments. Keep scrolling for more OOTD inspiration.

Red Carpet Looks

Off The Red Carpet

BellaNaija Style

