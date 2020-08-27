Connect with us

Style

It's All About Denim Styles This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 113

Style

All The Style Lessons Curvy BellaStylistas Can Take From Joselyn Dumas

Style

Adut Akech Took a Vacation to Greece and Looked Like A Complete #BellaStylista!

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 350

Style

Millennial Designer Spotlight: Meet Tobi Olutade of Revival and Resurrection

Style

5 Times Lilo Served 🔥 Looks since Leaving the #BBNaija House

Style

 Arese Ugwu Kicked Off The #TSMWPressTour In A Houndstooth Adey Soile Look

Style

The BN Style Recap: The Piping Hot Fashion Stories You Missed Out On This Week!

Style

The Perfect Agbadas in Jewel Tones and Stripe Detailing — Obviously, They're Kimono Kollection

Music Style

Cuppy is the Delectable Star on Schick Magazine's First Ever Digital Cover

Style

It’s All About Denim Styles This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 113

BellaNaija Style

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi, BellaNaijarians!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

@nomzamo_m

@enigivensunday

@tray_ciee

@shahdbatal

@jalisaevaughn

@shesofly

@theyusufs

@randomandchic

@olarslim

@natash_.tee

That wraps it up for Issue 113!

If you’d like to be featured in the next issue tag us #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Book Review: Once Upon Our Childhood by Lara Brown | Review by The BookLady NG

Jeremiah Ajayi: 6 Lessons I Learned From the Failure of my First Book 

Advertisement
css.php