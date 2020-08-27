Homecoming Festival Went Digital – In Partnership With Browns London!

The annual diaspora festival Homecoming is back for its third outing, billed as a cultural exchange event – organised by Metallic Inc’s Grace Ladoja and Alex Sossah, but this time (taking COVID-19 limitations into account) the much loved festival spanning sport, fashion, music, art, and more went digital – in partnership with London based global retail hub– Browns.

This year’s lineup of designers includes Clan, Orange Culture, Mowalola, Post-Imperial, Vivendii, Tokyo James and more, all featuring exclusive collections on the Browns’ website and in Browns East, the east London branch of the store.

Also landing is a new zine, Ni Agbaye, which brings together creatives to discuss, dissect and celebrate the influence of African Culture on global pop culture as a whole. Check out fashion and culture stories from the likes of Ruth Ossai and activist Ozzy Etomi.

The event also features a series of talks and discussions with panels featuring speakers like Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears, Niyi Okuboyejo of Post-Imperial, and more.

Catch up with the talks, check out the full edit here

Credits

@ourhomecoming x @brownsfashion editorial – “ Ma People, Ma people )

Photographed and styled by Nigerian talents @ruthossaistudio and @olaoluebiti

Articles by @ozzyetomi @rukkyladoja @hautefashionafrica

Images captured by @mikeyoshai all on @brownsfashion site right now! Shop shop, read read and share share! #madeinnigeria

Photographer: Ruth Ossai

Stylist: Ola Ebiti

Casting Director: Jonathan Johnson

Models: Eman Deng, Enoch Oyileki, Akinbolaji Osunsina, Ramel Lafitte, Elizabeth Ojambo

Creative Producer: Dominique Eva Taylor

Hair Stylist: Isaac V Poleon

Make-Up Artist: Grace Sinnott

Manicurist: Sylvie Macmillan

Fashion Assistant: Sally Bottomley

Styling Assistants: Leonor Carvalho, Cynthia Igbokwe

Photographer Assistants: Ryan Coleman Connoly, Jermaine Ampomah, Luke Ossai

Interview: Georgia Graham

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!