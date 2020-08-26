Adut Akech Took a Vacation to Greece and Looked Like A Complete #BellaStylista!

Adut Akech is currently living it up in Greece and quite frankly we can’t get enough. With a combination of stunning scenery, killer bikini pics and PDA with rapper Runtown – her Instagram page right now is basically the blueprint for a stellar baecation. Her unbelievably chic OOTDs in Paros Island include Chanel, Etro among other high street brands.

Check out what Adut has been up to and get some inspiration for your next vacation below:

Vacaaaation time 😩

Dress: RAT & BOA

Sunglasses: Chanel

Dress: Kalita

Skirt: Etro