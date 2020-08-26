Adut Akech Took a Vacation to Greece and Looked Like A Complete #BellaStylista!

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Adut Akech is currently living it up in Greece and quite frankly we can’t get enough. With a combination of stunning scenery, killer bikini pics and PDA with rapper Runtown – her Instagram page right now is basically the blueprint for a stellar baecation. Her unbelievably chic OOTDs in Paros Island include Chanel, Etro among other high street brands.

Check out what Adut has been up to and get some inspiration for your next vacation below:

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Vacaaaation time 😩

Dress: RAT & BOA

Sunglasses: Chanel

Dress: Kalita

Skirt: Etro

BellaNaija Style

