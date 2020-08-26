AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 350

Connect with us

Style

AsoEbi Bella

Published

25 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@veekee_james Dress @chic_byveekeejames Gele @adufegele Photography @tobi.olajolo Belt @temscoutureonline

@adesewa_22

@ebuka Outfit & shoes: @deco_d29 Isi Agu: @george_by_ruverodesigns Accessories: @lush_jewels Photos: @theoladayo

@realmercyaigbe Fabric- @asoebimercy

@tiwabola #chapter30 Fabric- @fabricbytiwa Designed by @sheyeoladejo Makeup- @bibyonce Gele- @taiwos_touch Jewelry- @tavinbeads Shot by @felixcrown 2

#AsoEbiBella in @eldoti

Photo- @georgeokoro Bride- @nusy_aby Makeup- @dazeita Dress- @malaabisbymaymz & @kuluabuja Decor- @eventsgamash Location @georgeokorostudios

@yiraaa in @bxfrox –

@akuapem_poloo and @sarkodie Outfit by @debbys_world 💄by @humblessignature 📸 @baby_shot_it_

@bint_atelier

 

#TheBellos – @jjcskillz @funkejenifaakindele 💚✨ Photography: @felixcrown Aso Oke by: @bimmms24 Styled by: @medlinboss Make up: @bimpeonakoya Gele Tied by: @tboygele Jewelry by @ordawyse_jewels

@lilianesoroo Makeup- @bibyonce

@kaysule

Photo- @georgeokoroweddings Bride- zeenerh_smm Dress- @mozabella_atelier Makeup- @shinelxmakeover

@tiannahsplaceempire

@tiannahsplaceempire

@scgeorge1 #thecyrils2020 @gevents22

@iamshaffybello

@bolanle in @suemanuell

@empress_dictabee

@justmeggy_

@mynameisbukola

@stephaniecole_a in @d.v.n.x_ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ MUA @suadefaces⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hair @jmluxuryhairs⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ankara fabric @nail_it_fabrics

Hairstylist @hairbygucchie Mua @beautybyammydoll Beads & accessories @tophertonyjewelry Photography @kamaniphotography @kamaniweddings

@official_mercyeke Outfit- @houseofsolange Styling- @styled_by_mel_ @mz_florashaw Hair- @royalhairs Wall designs @justfurniture_ng

@esther_biade Dress @bjcouture_

Kids!

Amanda Outfit- @lasmaureen.designs

Titobioluwa celebrates her first birthday in @elanfashion_ng with her beautiful family. @tejumadekola

@tejumadekola and her family

@tina_shaire & her gorgeous girls 📸- @gazmadustudios

@_soye and her boys Dress @chic_byveekeejames Makeup @y_glam

@lusciousbella

@marhsodangi & her mini

@tiwabola #chapter30 Fabric- @fabricbytiwa Designed by @sheyeoladejo Makeup- @bibyonce Gele- @taiwos_touch Jewelry- @tavinbeads Shot by @felixcrown

@seyivodi & his boys

Photo- @princebasseyimages

Photo- @stevereinz

@bevlin99

Photo- @samic_photography

@kimatdesire Hair @hair_islandng Outfit @xtexfashionhouse 📸 @jayceepictures

@officialtboss_ and her mini

#AsoEbiBella

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

