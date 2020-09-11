Rising fashion brand Cute-Saint has unveiled its new collection for the season tagged Iyipada. Inspired by the summer sunset, the collection features vibrant tye-dye prints as sets, separates, bags and more.

According to the designer;

This collection is developed with the human environment in mind, with a locally sourced Organic cotton called Funtua, made from Katsina, the northern state of Nigeria. In addition to the Funtua is organic Chiffon. All fabrics went through an organic dyeing process with minimal water usage. Gone are the days when we buy clothes, wear for a while, buy another, dispose, and repeat again; leaving the planet at the suffering end with clothes log at the landfill. As an ethical brand, we believe in fair pay and treatment of workers, because every individual’s input is considered relevant. “Iyipada” utilizes cowrie shells in place of buttons, to depict the cultural background of the brand and its influence on the collection. There was a play of shapes in the prints on the fabrics; from an inverted triangle, dissected circles to rectangles.

See the full lookbook below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Credits

Photography: Ofure Ighalo Photography

Models: Adamu Bulu (MyBooker Models) and Anya Ekung (Isis Models)

Creative Direction: Muftau Femi Ajose

Artistic Direction: Uchenna Okwudima