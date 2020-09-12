This Chef Michael Elégbèdé  x Pedros Africa Cocktail Will Be Your New Go-To

Chef Michael Elégbèdé gave us another reason to crush on Pedros Africa premium ogogoro. If this is your first time hearing of it, the premium spirit is batch distilled and made with 100% organic palm spirit. Handcrafted in Nigeria’s riverine communities and then refined in Lagos, it’s the first of its kind in the country. As we approach gifting season, get ready to experience this amazing cocktail at all your holiday parties. (It’s currently sold out, but will be back in time for the holidays!).

Ogogoro Breeze .

The heat ☀️ in Lagos lately has been insane!

Here is a simple cocktail you can make with locally distilled ogogoro by @pedrosafrica to cool off. 😌

🍸Ogogoro Breeze

Pedros Ogogoro 3 oz or 2 shots

Lime Juice (freshly squeezed) 2 oz or 1 1/3 shot

Simple syrup 3 oz or 2 shots

Uziza seeds (crushed) 1/4 t Mint

Lime wedges Instructions

– Combine crushed uziza, ogogoro, lime juice, simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake it real good!

– To serve, lightly muddle mint by hand and place in a glass with ice and lime wedges. Pour content from shaker over it and enjoy!

