Iquo Ukoh launches ‘Memories On A Platter’ Book in Africa and North America

Prominent marketing expert and food blogger, Iquo Ukoh, officially launched her new cookbook, Memories On A Platter: My Journey with Nigerian Food with the then Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Hon. Folasade Adefisayo at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos last December. Recipes from the book capture the essence, ingredients, and dishes that make up Nigeria’s culinary diversity; highlighting the importance of preserving Nigeria’s identity through food.

From nostalgic food memories to conversations on climate change, small-scale farming, and its impact on food production, the event featured a panel discussion with industry leaders including Chef Michael Elegbede (Itan Kitchen), Uzo Orimolade (@UzozsFoodLabs), Toyin Onibanjo, CEO of August Secrets, Akin Akinkugbe of (@TheHealthyBillionaire), and Idy Toye-Arulogun, author of Calabar Love Potion. The panel was moderated by Atim Ukoh, the Creative Director of Afrolems.

Memories On A Platter was formally launched in Toronto last month and the book was well received by audiences in North America. Guests enjoyed a curated menu of authentic Nigerian dishes that captured the tastes, textures, colours, and flavour complexities of Nigerian food and were immersed in a historical journey of Nigerian cuisine.

The event gave guests a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Memories On A Platter, and attendees sampled Nigerian staples like Ridi Chin Chin, Garri and Groundnut, Jollof rice, Dodo, Eba, Edesi Isip (Coconut Rice), Egusi soup, and Chapman drink. Ukoh transported guests into a place of nostalgia, reminding them of the sights, sounds, tastes, and smells of Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage.

“In Africa, there’s been a gap in documenting our culinary techniques, regional delicacies, and diversity of flavours so I wanted to share the Nigerian food story with a global audience,” said Ukoh. “Our food conversations were centred around childhood frustrations in the kitchen and the perils of diaspora living. Guests shared the difficulties in sourcing Nigerian ingredients abroad and the recipe changes they’ve had to make when recreating staple Nigerian dishes.”

Memories On A Platter is infused with rich cultural experiences, mind-blowing flavours, and stunning food photography. While the book is laced with nostalgic memories from the author’s childhood, it takes you on a historical journey of Nigerian cuisine from the 60s to the present day. The book has 130+ recipes and is available now on Amazon, Book Nook, and Roving Heights. To learn more visit this website.

Early praise for the cookbook includes Chef Tunde Wey, Food Writer & Chef: “For a country spanning 250 different ethnic groups, there’s a certain ironic provincialism that Madam Ukoh’s work refutes. She reminds us about ingredients, dishes, and techniques from the kitchens of our outer provinces, towns, and markets; inspiring us to push our cuisine forward, blending the old with the new, to show us what Nigeria is and can be.”

About the Author

A prominent branding and marketing expert from Lagos, Nigeria, Iquo Ukoh is an author, nutritionist, dietitian, and podcaster. She represents some of the world’s largest consumer brands and has helped put West Africa’s healthiest, heartiest dishes on the map thanks to her food blog, 1Q Food Platter.

Her new book, Memories On A Platter, tells the rich and diverse food story of Nigerian cuisine, documenting food’s texture, colour, and flavour complexities. While her accomplishments are many, Iquo finds joy in preserving Nigeria’s identity through food, sharing captivating stories and pictures in a book that will help the global food community understand how Nigerians relate to food. With her new book, Iquo encourages others to experiment in their kitchens and share their unique twists on African flavours.

Follow her on social media: 1QFood Platter on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Sponsored Content