The BN Style Recap: Check Out The Top Stories From The Style Team This Week!

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was a ✨ at Last Night's #BBNaija Eviction Show

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Didi Olomide, Lesego Legobane ,Veronica Odeka & More

Style

Prepare To Lose It Over TLR Couture's "Antipode" Collection

Style

He's Here! Cassper Nyovest Just Welcomed a Baby Boy

Style

Trust Us, You'll Love The "Hope" Collection By Ugandan Brand Kai's Divo

Living Style

This Chef Michael Elégbèdé  x Pedro's Africa Cocktail Will Be Your New Go-To

Style

You'll Fall in Love with the Prints in Cute-Saint's New Collection "Iyipada"

Style

Cynthia Erivo talks about Supporting Free Therapy for Black Women as she Covers InStyle's New Issue

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 352

Style

The BN Style Recap: Check Out The Top Stories From The Style Team This Week!

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Star Features

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

