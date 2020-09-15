There will always be days when you are standing in front of your closet feeling completely uninspired and not knowing what to wear.

Enter South African media IT girl – Lerato Kgamanyane. Us and over 100k Instagrammers are fans of her love for strong suiting, unexpected bold colours, trendy staples and vintage denim.

We’ve rounded up seven outfit ideas that’ll get you through the entire week and guarantee you’re the most stylish #BellaStylista in the room – courtesy Lerato Kgamanyane.

@lerato_kgamanyane

Monday:

A classic white suit is a perfect way to start the new week and it’s also a stylish must-have staple.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with an elegant, colourful and fresh look to win all the compliments.

@lerato_kgamanyane

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

@lerato_kgamanyane

Thursday:

A look that takes you from board meeting by 3 pm to happy hour cocktails by 6 pm is what we call win-win.

@lerato_kgamanyane

Friday:

The end of the workweek may have you tempted to wear just anything but like Lerato, give a new meaning to casual Friday with colourful heels.

@lerato_kgamanyane

Saturday:

A floral maxi is undoubtedly perfect for Saturdays. You can dress it up for a wedding or stick with simpler accessories for a lunch date or errands.

@lerato_kgamanyane

Sunday:

Self-care Sunday deserves cute and comfy PJs to follow.

