#BBNaija Eviction Show: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Incredibly Stylish in this Outfit

We Couldn’t Take Our Eyes Off Patience Ozokwo in these Beautiful Birthday Snaps

Follow the life of Amaka, Ken & David on Episode 4 "No Turning Back" of 'Fancy Teens'

Are You Ready For A "Bring It On" Sequel? Gabrielle Union says It's Absolutely Going to Happen!

10 Movies We Can't Wait to See Now that Cinemas Have Re-opened

#BBNaija Day - 55: Prince & Kiddwaya Have Been Evicted from the Big Brother Naija "Lockdown" House

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch "Don't Cry For Me" starring Yvonne Nelson, Susan Peters & Joseph Benjamin

Fashion Design, Runway & Teamwork... Everything 'WAWstatic' that went down on #BBNaija Day 54

The "Bunkies" are at it again - Catch Up on the Drama on Episodes 9 & 10

#BNMovieFeature: Anja Dalhoff's Documentary on Human Trafficking "In Limbo" tells a Story of Courage

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

The 2020 BBNaija Lockdown show is slowly coming to an end and once again, we said goodbye to two housemates last night. A lot of us definitely felt it deeper, but in the end, it’s a game and there can only be one winner.

In the midst of all the emotions, there’s always that one thing we look forward to seeing and you should know what it is by now. It is not a Live Eviction show without Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his drip.

As usual, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came through in all his glory, to give us the news we always look forward to, but never really like to hear.

Ebuka rocked the stage in this Atafo two piece and turtle neck from SL clothing, giving us all the baby boy vibes we love to see.

Photo Credit: @ebuka

Outfit: @atafo.official
Turtleneck: @sl__clothing
Photos: @theoladayo

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

