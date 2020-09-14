BBNaija Eviction Show: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Looks Incredibly Stylish in this Outfit

The 2020 BBNaija Lockdown show is slowly coming to an end and once again, we said goodbye to two housemates last night. A lot of us definitely felt it deeper, but in the end, it’s a game and there can only be one winner.

In the midst of all the emotions, there’s always that one thing we look forward to seeing and you should know what it is by now. It is not a Live Eviction show without Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his drip.

As usual, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came through in all his glory, to give us the news we always look forward to, but never really like to hear.

Ebuka rocked the stage in this Atafo two piece and turtle neck from SL clothing, giving us all the baby boy vibes we love to see.

Photo Credit: @ebuka

Outfit: @atafo.official

Turtleneck: @sl__clothing

Photos: @theoladayo