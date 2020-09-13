Connect with us

Trust Us, You'll Love The "Hope" Collection By Ugandan Brand Kai's Divo

BellaNaija Style

Published

40 mins ago

Ugandan designer Kaijuka Abbas just released the Spring/Summer 2021 collection for his brand Kai’s Divo tagged Hope.

In a statement following the release, the brand wrote:

The collection is titled Hope, a celebration of the resilience of every individual who has and still is fighting to end this pandemic. Despite the distress and job losses that came with it, we are still very hopeful that this too shall pass.

The clothes symbolize a sense of joy, tranquillity and exuberance, everything we are seeing less of now. The virtual presentation was intended to transport the viewer back to when it was normal to walk on the red carpet in a frothy gown with adoring paparazzi flashing away.

We worked with fabrics such as organza, latex leather, tulle, and a colour palette of black, yellow and red the national colours of Uganda. We draped fabrics in abstract and impractical ways evidenced in the voluminous shapes and floor-grazing trails, creating some sort of fantasy.

Fashion has always been an escape from the gloom and turmoil going on around us, and this collection is doing the most to evoke positivity, and most importantly, hope that this too shall pass.

See the full collection below

Credits
Brand – @kais_divo_collection
Makeup by @makeupbyolga_uk
Models : @faithkirabo13 , @victoriakatushabe &amp; @verachekz
Director; @emolsamdnamodels
Videography by @trizz_visuals
Music by @jorammuzirajob

BellaNaija Style

