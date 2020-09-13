Trust Us, You’ll Love The “Hope” Collection By Ugandan Brand Kai’s Divo

Ugandan designer Kaijuka Abbas just released the Spring/Summer 2021 collection for his brand Kai’s Divo tagged Hope.

In a statement following the release, the brand wrote:

The collection is titled Hope, a celebration of the resilience of every individual who has and still is fighting to end this pandemic. Despite the distress and job losses that came with it, we are still very hopeful that this too shall pass.

The clothes symbolize a sense of joy, tranquillity and exuberance, everything we are seeing less of now. The virtual presentation was intended to transport the viewer back to when it was normal to walk on the red carpet in a frothy gown with adoring paparazzi flashing away.