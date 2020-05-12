Connect with us

Beauty Style

The BN Style Recap: Our Editors Served Major Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week

Beauty BN TV

Get the 'Fox Eye Lift' Look with this Dodos Uvieghara's Makeup Tutorial

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Sharon Ooja, Vanessa Gyimah , Lungile Thabethe And More

Beauty

Kiitana's Latest Quarantine Beauty Look Couldn't Be Easier to Try

Beauty BN TV

You have to try Dimma Umeh's Hack for Soft Glam Makeup for Black Women | Watch

Beauty BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara Just Shared How She Takes the Perfect Photos for Social Media

Beauty Scoop

Naomi Campbell Is The Cover Star For Essence Magazine's May/June Anniversary Issue

Beauty Movies & TV Style

Jackie Appiah shines in Gold on the Latest Glam Africa Magazine Cover

Beauty

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Olamide Ogundele, Bisola Omoregha , Jackie Aina And More

Beauty Style

Super Model Summer! Adut Akech, Kaia Gerber, He Cong & More Cover V Magazine's New Issue

Beauty

The BN Style Recap: Our Editors Served Major Fashion & Beauty Stories This Week

BellaNaija Style

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

basma_k
tokemakinwa

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Hephzibah Frances: How My Relationship With My Mom Evolved

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

BN Book Review: The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

BN Prose: Many Colours of Rainbow by Nneamaka Onochie

Kehinde Ayanleye of Stutern is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Advertisement
css.php