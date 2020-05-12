BN Collection To Closet: Idia Aisien in Emmy Kasbit

On today’s edition of BN Collection To Closet, we have the oh-so-stylish Idia Aisien showing off two stylish ways to rock this men’s two-piece from Emmy Kasbit‘s Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

The set includes a low cut jacket belted at the waist with an anchor brooch, (a signature piece from that collection) and fitted pants.

Idia styled the look two ways; For the first look, she rocked the complete set and a pair of black pumps. Next, she switched things up, rocking the jacket with a pair of printed pants from the same collection and a beach bag. Both times she kept her makeup simple to allow the statement look do the talking.

