Cynthia Erivo talks about Supporting Free Therapy for Black Women as she Covers InStyle’s New Issue

Nigerian award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo is the cover star of InStyle‘s Beauty Issue. Lensed by Ghanaian photographer Joshua Kissi, Cynthia strikes poses for the feature in looks from Alberta Ferretti, Louis Vuitton, Etro among others.

In the accompanying interview, Cynthia talks about her high-glamour style, her upcoming role as the iconic Aretha Franklin and activism.

Read excerpts and see every look she wore below.

On her style on and off the red carpet

I have never put limits on what I want to wear and what I want to look like. I love high femme, I love high glamour, I love all those things. [Off the red carpet wearing loungewear and sneakers] I guess you can call it androgyny, It all feels very much like me.

On her latest project and playing Aretha Franklin.

She just lived truly, fully. I do think there has to be a point where we stop being afraid of seeing Black people be Black. And people are afraid when it’s on display proudly. I don’t know how to hide my Blackness, so I live in it as it is. I really love it.

On co-leading a GoFundMe for DRK Beauty, a digital community that supports free therapy for women of colour

[Black women] aren’t always given the opportunity to take a minute to discuss how we’re feeling, to process our feelings, and to get other people’s help to do that. I am aware of how brutal this time is, and some of us just don’t have space or the means to have people help us. So I want to help.

Read the full issue on www.instyle.com

Credits

Photographed by: @joshuakissi

Story by: @scaachi

Styled by: @jasonbolden

Hair by: @coree.moreno

Makeup by: @terrellmullin

