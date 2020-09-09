AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 352

Connect with us

AsoEbi Bella

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#AsoEbiBella 💞💓@lekrystal_georgeplace
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
George fabric @lekrystal_georgeplace
Outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Photography @felixcrown

Outfit & shoes: @deco_d29
Beads: @lush_jewels
Photos: @theoladayo

@ogemodebelu is effortlessly chic in this Ankara piece 
Makeup @sweettamara_
Gele by Rita for @studio_sweet_tamara
Photography @charleschibby

#tojola20 #asoebibella

#AsoEbiBella @toolzo
Make up & gele: @andreajoanmua
Dress: @houseofsolange

@veekee_james 
Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @y_glam
Hair styled @dharmsung
Fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics

@chiomagoodhair in  @jojanoservices

Outfit: @tailoredbytee⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Make up @didysignature
Hair @glambycl
Decor @kolonyevents
👰 @berbiedoll

Dress @jane.uati Makeup @studiobibyonce⠀⠀⠀
Photo @photokulture Styling @_segiii

Dress: @house_of_dova
Makeup: @bibyonce

 

When the designer becomes the muse @sheyeoladejo.

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @y_glam
Hair @dharmsung

@mz_oludee
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers⠀⠀Accessories @beadsbyoludee
Outfit @rhymatclothiers Fabric @3embersfabrics Nails @donnabrows Photography @ts.imagery_events

#AsoEbiBella @bxfrox

#AsoEbiBella makeup by @shangtos_beauty

@toria_matt
Dress: @zemphanie

#AsoEbiBellaMen Style Inspiration @noblecmadu

Photography: @nonsookoye_weddingsMake up : @hermosaa_ng
Dress: @hudayya
Team : @nonso_okoye @sageimages

Beautiful AsoEbiBellas
Cc @mcolivesbeauty
Gele: andras_gele
Stylist: @funmipells

#AsoEbiBella @kameeila and her husband all loved up

Captured by @bighweddings
Outfit @hudayya
@aishambuhari

Happy anniversary to the #Adenibuyans @bammybestowed @iamteddya.
📸 @mofebamuyiwa

#AsoEbiBella in love 🥰
MUA @linoify
Dress @esther_ebbey
Photos @kairapictures

Gorgeous @ann_ita1

@yemialade serving legs in @fabstyle101 kimono

Dress: @suemanuell
Styled: @damioke_style
Bag: @tokemakinwaluxury
📸 – @tobi.olajolo

@nennnji giving us northern Belle vibes 💙💙Dress: @zemphanie

@stellacharles stuns in @stsignatures Ankara dress.

@wathonianyansi
Two piece- @dassyclassy_couture
Make-up: @moniadeboye_mua
Stylist- @wumituase

Makeup @dimpleartistry
Photography @toyephotography

Kids!

Styled @medlinboss
Zens outfit: @heiresscouturenigeria
Shoot Put Together @medlinboss
📸: @mofebamuyiwa

@xay2__theworld slaying in @markmoda_atelier

Photography: @modu27_photography

Portrait of @reginadaniels and her son @princemunirnwoko is so Dreamy 🤍🤍🤍
Mua: @touchedbyjmel
Photographer: @alayesphotos
Stylist/coordinator: @drachibrand

Mummy and me twinning ❤️❤️
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Ankara: @fummyfabriks
Photography: @irisstudios1

Family is everything @dr_utchay
Dresses: @ppoizn

 

We have great news for businesses! Get your product/service/flyer on the @AsoEbiBella Instagram page!

AsoEbi Bella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

