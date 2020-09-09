Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: The Top Fashion & Beauty Stories You Have To Read Right Now

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Hayet Rida , Ayanda Thabethe ,Debbie Beeko & Mor

BellaNaija Style: 40 Fast-Rising African Fashion Brands To Have On Your Radar Now

Tiwa Savage wore 2 Chic Made-In-Nigeria Looks in this New York Times Feature

Sporty Mums Get Ready! Nike Is Launching A Maternity Collection Just For You

Didi Olomide Serves Faultless Swimwear Style On Holiday

Estare Just Served Every Single Look You Need To Update Your Wardrobe

We Love Everything About This Ohene Mantse Collection & Campaign

Polo Avenue Summer Sale 2020: Gucci, Bottega, Berluti & More - Enjoy up to 70% off on Some of the Most Prestigious Fashion Brands

Kaisha really has been Serving Us Quality Looks since Leaving the #BBNaija House

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

@fisayolonge

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Isoken Ogiemwonyi

Isoken is Editor at Large of BellaNaija Style and runs Editorial Business & Strategy at BNStyle. She is also the founder of the award-winning company behind fashion, beauty and lifestyle multi brand store ZAZAII. She has been in the business of fashion since 2009 and is passionate about fashion, communications, native content and growing the fashion industry in Nigeria . She writes The Fashion Business Series to deliver actionable insight for brands in the fashion and creative sectors and blogs about personal style at A Million Pinks. Follow her on Instagram @theobsidianway @amillionpinks @experiencezazaii BellaNaija Beauty: @bellanaijabeauty BellaNaija Style: @bellanaijastyle BellaNaija Living@bellanaijaliving

