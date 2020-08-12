Trust Us, VicNate’s AW20 ‘Exordium’ Collection Is A Must-See

Connect with us

Style

Nigerian brand VicNate has relased a new lookbook for FW20. The EXORDIUM collection is chock-full of lush satins and boldly embellished pieces that are beyond perfect for your next night out.

According to a statement from the brand:

‘Our fall 2020 collection EXORDIUM is about empowering women and the idea that women should be sexual beings in the way they prefer, the collection was inspired by the art of a woman’s lifecycle, we divided the collection into two parts.

The first part of the collection is for an older generation of women, the looks are made in jewel tones to enhance the beauty of our dark skin and celebrate the female figure in a minimal yet sexy way. 

The second part of the collection appeals to a younger generation o f women who are daring and wild. The dresses are all black with beautiful lace cutouts to enhance the female body very effective ways.’

Credits:

Model @abiolasonaike_  @sabinabonita @90smodelmgmt
Styled @isaintlu.co
Makeup @beautybybold
Accessories @beautybybold @zeriluxury

