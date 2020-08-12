Cardi B is the Stunning Face on the Cover of Elle Magazine USA’s September Issue

American rapper, song writer and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, makes her debut feature on the cover of Elle Magazine USA’s September issue.

The distinctive superstar rapper shared the post on her Instagram page with the caption:

”My first Elle magazine cover! The fact that they love my labret piercing makes it my fav! Thank you @ninagarcia @elleusa”

Elle USA wrote, “Cardi’s message is piercing, and unlike many of her celebrity peers, she seems to be able to get through to her millions-strong online community, using diaristic Instagram lives as a brand of rogue daily press briefings. On a recent standout episode, she launched into a seething, unedited soliloquy on how carelessly she saw the public responding to COVID, all while balancing a towel on her head, a robe around her waist, and clicking and clacking her trademark talons for added effect. “Y’all not taking it motherf*ckin’ serious!” Pounding her fist against a takeout container, she was both the picture of a wisecracking, concerned mother and a New Age political savant”.

Credits:

Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia⁣

Creative Director: Stephen Gan

Cover star: @iamcardib⁣

Written by: @marjon_carlos⁣

Photographer: @stevenkleinstudio⁣

Stylist: @kollincarter⁣

Fashion Director: @alexwhiteedits

Hair: @tokyostylez

Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua

Nails: @nailson7th