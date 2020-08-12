Janelle Monae Fronts SHAPE Magazine & Talks Mental Health, Activism & Creativity

Janelle Monae fronts the cover of SHAPE Magazine and as usual, she is stunning!

On being a creative risk taker

“I can never as an artist think about, ‘are people going to be moved by this?’ I have to be moved first. One of the things I’ve made a conscious effort to do, specifically with Antebellum, is to shed light on racial injustice.

I’ve made it a thing to face discomfort. I think discomfort is part of everyone’s reality right now.

On how she is staying strong mentally.

“I realized that I was dealing with abandonment issues, and just last year, I started to really deal with it. My dad was in and out of my life growing up, and other instances where I felt abandoned were coming up to the surface.

I started to write these things down, and I remember just crying like a baby. I will say that it is so freeing when you can identify your trauma. Knowing why you feel a certain way or why these feelings of being upset or angry or sad—why they’re happening, what the root of it is. It’s just so empowering.” Read the full interview here

Credits

Photographer: @danascruggs

Stylist: Alexandra Mandelkorn @mandelkorn

Hair: Nikki Nelms @nikkinelms

Makeup: Jessica Smalls @JessicaSmalls

Set Stylist: Wooden-Ladder @woodenladder

Creative Director: Noah Dreier @noahdreier

Photo Director: Toni Loggia @toniloggia

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!