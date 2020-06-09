Janelle Monae won’t stop amplifying the Voices of Other Women & Members of the LGBTQ+ Community

Connect with us

Power of Women honoree Janelle Monae says that “being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community is an honor.”

The actress and music artist graces the cover of Variety‘s Power of Women where she explains how she uses her platform to amplify and unite the voices of other women and members of the LGBTQ+ community to make sure everyone has a seat at the table with her motto “Don’t Hate, Collaborate.”

Janelle Monae stars in the second season of “Homecoming”, and her character’s relationship with Hong Chau’s Audrey made Monáe especially want the role. She says, “To have a Black woman and an Asian woman in a relationship on TV is the type of representation that we need.”

Read more here and watch her interview below.

Credits:
Photo @sophyholland
Styling @mandelkorn
Hair @nikkinelms
Makeup @jessicasmalls
Set design @anthonyasaronyc
Manicurist @sreyninpeng
Post production @lagom_post

