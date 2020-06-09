Khafi is not here for the Negativity from Last Night’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show

#BBNaija‘s Khafi Kareem is reacting to last night’s episode of the #BBNaija Pepper Dem reunion show.

During last night’s explosive episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu discussed ‘Betrayal, Disloyalty and Pretence’, with ex housemates Mercy, Diane, Venita, Jackye, Ike, Sir Dee, Joe, Kim Oprah, and Ella.

Khafi who hasn’t been present at any of the reunion shows took to Twitter to share her opinions on what happened during the last episode. The reality star says the reunion show had become toxic and wondered why the ex-housemates who claim to have issues with her haven’t once reached out to discuss any of those issues with her even though “every single housemate has my number.”

See Her Tweets Here;

Photo Credit: @acupofkhafi