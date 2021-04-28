Connect with us

Here’s how you can join the Discovery for Women Rally | May 2nd

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Last year was an amazing experience as women from far and wide converged at The Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos to Take Over in their various spheres of influence.

This year’s Discovery for Women Rally promises to be even more sensational as we reach further to have it all!

Discovery for Women is a dynamic ministry dedicated to helping women to be the best God has ordained them to be. The ministry’s objective is to challenge, empower and motivate women to rise up and fulfill God’s divine purpose in their various roles as wives, mothers, and leaders.

Who says you can’t have it all as a woman?
Who says you have to drop one for the other and settle for an unfulfilled life?
A financially secure life, a successful career, and a happy home are your inheritance as a child of God and come Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, say NO to every limitation.

Rally details:
Theme: You Can Have It All
Date: Sunday, May 2nd, 2021
Time: 2pm
Venue: The Fountain of Life Church Main Auditorium, 12 Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos.

You can also live stream the event online via YouTube @Fountain TV.
Our moderator for the day will be the dynamic Chigul, with guest speaker Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru and hosts, Pastors Taiwo & Nomthi Odukoya, teaching the secrets to have it all as a woman in today’s world.

Daughter of Zion, are you ready to have it all?
Registration is free.
To attend this game-changing event, Register Now!

