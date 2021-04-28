Connect with us

Events Promotions

Shaffy Bello, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle, graced the Launch of Crazy Daisies | See Photos

Events Promotions

Here's how you can join the Discovery for Women Rally | May 2nd

Events Promotions

FCMB has impacted over 300,000 Nigerians by providing Eye Care through its partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation

Events News

Global Citizen Announces Prince Harry and Meghan as Campaign Chairs of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Winners of Maltina School Games 2020 Receives Prizes | See Photos

Events

The Writing Class 1.0: Here is your chance to refine your writing Skills | May 1st & 2nd

Events Promotions

World Malaria Day 2021: To further fight Malaria, Reckitt Nigeria partners FG and Ogun State Government to raise awareness on its Prevention

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

Events

Josh2Funny made history by becoming the first-ever GAGE Star Award Winner | See full list of Winners

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Storm Reid & More Spotted at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2021 Awards

Events

Shaffy Bello, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle, graced the Launch of Crazy Daisies | See Photos

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Lagos felt the heat as Crazy Daisies, a lifestyle and multi-service beauty care and entertainment establishment opened its first location in Nigeria.

The business which is 100% African-owned had guests spellbound with the gastronomic treats from the restaurant.

The event was held on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 and it was themed “A Haven Of Unconventionality.”

With nearly 25 years of cumulative workforce experience, the team guarantees that any moment spent at Crazy Daisies is a definite win-win.

The team’s goal is to make the ordinary look spectacular, working under the mission “get in, get stunning, and get on with your life.

The Lekki outlet is part of Crazy Daises’ broader franchise expansion strategy, which includes plans to launch locations in Ghana and Spain.

The event drew prominent top VIPs, including @freehandking a.k.a. , Osei. K, a globally renowned US-based Tattoo Artist with over 15 years of professional experience who is currently part of the Crazy Bull Ink residency program, the launch has since spawned a lot of interest and bookings by Nigerians.

Nollywood royalty and industry titans,  Shaffy Bello, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle, Jeffanks, The Orange Nerd, Samuel Otigba, Dr. Bisola lifestyle gurus, and social entrepreneurs, were also in attendance amongst other prominent figures.

Complimentary drinks and food curated by culinary expert @afrolems were made available for guests at the event, with staff and technicians on call, giving guest-guided tours to ensure everyone has a taste of the Crazy Daisies experience.

See photos from the Crazy Daisies grand launch event below:

Visit @crazydaisies.af and @crazybull.af on Instagram for more information.

Appointments can be booked by:
Calling Emma: (+234) 909 040 9937
Email: [email protected], [email protected].

#CrazyDaisiesAF #CrazyBullAF #CrazyBullink

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way

BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”

Jessica Ireju: Piecing Together the Puzzles of My Life

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I Was Scammed as a Teenager
Advertisement
css.php