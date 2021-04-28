Lagos felt the heat as Crazy Daisies, a lifestyle and multi-service beauty care and entertainment establishment opened its first location in Nigeria.

The business which is 100% African-owned had guests spellbound with the gastronomic treats from the restaurant.

The event was held on Saturday, April 24th, 2021 and it was themed “A Haven Of Unconventionality.”

With nearly 25 years of cumulative workforce experience, the team guarantees that any moment spent at Crazy Daisies is a definite win-win.

The team’s goal is to make the ordinary look spectacular, working under the mission “get in, get stunning, and get on with your life.”

The Lekki outlet is part of Crazy Daises’ broader franchise expansion strategy, which includes plans to launch locations in Ghana and Spain.

The event drew prominent top VIPs, including @freehandking a.k.a. , Osei. K, a globally renowned US-based Tattoo Artist with over 15 years of professional experience who is currently part of the Crazy Bull Ink residency program, the launch has since spawned a lot of interest and bookings by Nigerians.

Nollywood royalty and industry titans, Shaffy Bello, Mawuli Gavor, Zainab Balogun, Bolanle, Jeffanks, The Orange Nerd, Samuel Otigba, Dr. Bisola lifestyle gurus, and social entrepreneurs, were also in attendance amongst other prominent figures.

Complimentary drinks and food curated by culinary expert @afrolems were made available for guests at the event, with staff and technicians on call, giving guest-guided tours to ensure everyone has a taste of the Crazy Daisies experience.

Visit @crazydaisies.af and @crazybull.af on Instagram for more information.

Appointments can be booked by:

Calling Emma: (+234) 909 040 9937

Email: [email protected], [email protected].

