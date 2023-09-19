Connect with us

Star-Studded Lagos Premiere as Kanaani Movie Hits Cinemas September 15

Kemi Adetiba Shares the Behind-the-Scenes Documentary of "To Kill A Monkey"

Watch Episode 11 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Mercy Johnson Okojie and Her Daughters Purity & Angel star in New Comedy Film 'The Birthday' | Watch

Watch the Official Trailer for Damola Ademola’s "A Weekend to Forget"

RMD Dives Deep into Love, Fidelity, Family, & Life on “The Teju Babyface Podcast”

Watch Episode 10 of Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL) on BN TV

Bisola Aiyeola visits "Rofia Tailor Loran" in Episode 9 | Watch

Watch Episode 9 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs”

Watch Episode 10 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Star-Studded Lagos Premiere as Kanaani Movie Hits Cinemas September 15

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The anticipated premiere of Kanaani, held under the theme ‘Jap-a-thon’ at the Filmhouse Cinemas in Lekki, unfolded as a dazzling star-studded affair, captivating acclaimed industry figures and esteemed guests. The glamorous atmosphere seamlessly blended local and foreign elements, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic journey.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of a small Nigerian village, Kanaani chronicles the compelling journey of star-crossed lovers Obehi and Gbovo, portrayed by the dynamic duo Gabriel Afolayan and Ivie Okujaye. Their enduring love is tested to its limits as they navigate a world filled with unforeseen twists and hardships, ultimately finding themselves entangled in unexpected and heart-wrenching circumstances.

Kanaani sheds light on the popular phrase ‘No be every japa be japa,’ delving deep into the adventures, and sometimes misadventures, that many African immigrants encounter in their pursuit of ‘a better life’.

This film explores themes of hope, love, and profound pain, unflinchingly raising the consciousness and gaze of viewers to the harsh realities of human trafficking and modern-day slavery. With a stellar cross-cultural cast featuring Gabriel Afolayan, Ivie Okujaye, Ayo Kosh, Joseph Benjamin, and Robb Hudspeth, Kanaani truly delivers a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

The premiere event was a testament to the anticipation surrounding Kanaani, as acclaimed industry figures and distinguished guests graced the red carpet, creating an atmosphere that sparkled with elegance and sophistication. The seamless fusion of local and international elements enriched the enchanting aura of the evening, leaving attendees in awe. Among the event’s attendees were Kate Henshaw, Toyin Abraham, Funke Bucknor, Chigul, Eso Dike, Hero Daniels, Jide Awobona, and Simi Drey, among others.

As the premiere sets the stage for Kanaani’s immediate nationwide release, the movie is poised to ignite conversations and provoke reflection on pressing issues facing society today. Viewers are encouraged to prepare to be moved, captivated, and engaged as Kanaani continues its journey to cinemas nationwide. As well as join the conversation and immerse themselves in the powerful narrative that promises to resonate long after the credits roll.

The movie was directed by Tola Olatunji and produced by Jennifer Mairo.

To learn more about the movie, visit their Instagram page.

