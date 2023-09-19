Excitement peaks as Schweppes unveils Thrilling Developments for their Consumers

Schweppes, the sparkling premium beverage, bursts onto the scene in a new sleek and vibrant 40cl PET bottle. Say hello to the all-new Schweppes 40cl PET bottle, the iconic beverage from the stable of Coca-Cola Nigeria, which has been designed to ensure your favourite drink is handy while you satisfy your taste buds.

Now, here’s the part you’ve been waiting for: the 40cl Schweppes PET Bottle, available at your favourite retail stores, comes in three mouth-watering variants: Mojito, Chapman, and Pineapple with malt extract. It’s like a flavour explosion in every sip, designed to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle.

This brand-new bottle is more than just a container; it extends a warm invitation to foster social connections. Whether you’re at home, out with friends, or on the move, Schweppes wants to be your companion. And trust us, it’s best enjoyed chilled – an absolute game-changer!

But that’s not all – we introduce you to the dynamic duo of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Sharon Ooja, as new brand ambassadors, who are set to take this brand to new heights on the “Born Social” campaign.

Ebuka and Sharon, with their charisma and magnetic personalities, are set to make Schweppes sparkle like never before. They’re here to show you that Schweppes isn’t just a drink; it’s a premium experience that’ll have you enjoying great bliss!



Yusuf Murtala, the Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, said,

“Schweppes has a legendary history of delivering unforgettable flavours. We’re all about enhancing your Schweppes experience. With these snazzy new bottles, you can savour premium sparkling refreshment at your convenience, anytime and anywhere.”

Schweppes isn’t just a drink; it’s a lifestyle. With its quality and a rainbow of exciting flavours, it’s been a beloved part of beverage history for over two centuries. Schweppes is here to make your moments fizzy, fun, and unforgettable!

Summary of the campaign

We’ve launched a multichannel campaign to promote Schweppes’s brand strategic marketing platform and encourage consumers to socialise. The “Born Social” platform will run on digital, cable TV, digital out-of-home, in-trade, and paid digital.

The new platform aims to help consumers connect and create memorable moments. The campaign is designed to inspire young adults to break free from defaults that dampen their natural social instinct by saying “no” to comfort and “yes” to the thrill of socialising, mingling, and letting loose with others.

We’ve observed noticeable shifts in the ways people socialise and interact post-pandemic, and “Born Social” serves as a powerful reminder for individuals to embrace their social instincts and live life to the fullest. This campaign reaffirms and reminds people of the thrill and excitement that come with trying new experiences—with Schweppes in hand, of course. We believe that this campaign will inspire consumers to make the most of the occasion, keeping the Schweppes brand top of mind.

Coca-Cola Nigeria is a total beverage company, offering one of the world’s most valuable brands, Coca-Cola. Our company portfolio includes valuable beverage brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, 5Alive Juices, Eva Water, Schweppes, and Limca. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting packaging recycling across our value chain. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 5,000 people, with over 700,000 distribution partners helping bring economic opportunity to local communities. Learn more at the Coca-Cola Nigeria website and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

