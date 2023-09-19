Conversations with Iyobosa: Dr. Fadayomi, a US Board-Certified Pain Specialist Joins In

Every day, we go about our daily routine jump out of bed, freshen up, work, eat, relax, go back to bed, and repeat. Then one day, we try to jump out of bed, and it hits us with serious back pain (I personally experienced Sciatica), says Dr. Fadayomi.

Do you know what the number one cause is? Join the conversation as Dr. Fadayomi breaks it down to layman’s terms in this episode of Conversations with Iyobosa.