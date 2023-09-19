Connect with us

Conversations with Iyobosa: Dr. Fadayomi, a US Board-Certified Pain Specialist Joins In

Excitement peaks as Schweppes unveils Thrilling Developments for their Consumers

Star-Studded Lagos Premiere as Kanaani Movie Hits Cinemas September 15

Ini Oluwa's Fountainhead Art Exhibition to Showcase 100 Diverse Works, Defying Stereotypes | November 3rd-5th

Veentage Band Celebrates 10 Years of Musical Brilliance with a Special Amapiano Mixtape

Domino’s Pizza Unveils Ultimate Savings Menu

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos celebrates the Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins on his 40th Priestly Anniversary

Mr Eazi’s “The Evil Genius” Art Exhibition Opens in Accra at Gallery 1957

A Night of transformation and celebration: Jand2Gidi’s 10th Anniversary Soiree unveils Cargoplug

Experience Personal Care Excellence as oraimo Introduces Its Grooming Series in Nigeria

Conversations with Iyobosa: Dr. Fadayomi, a US Board-Certified Pain Specialist Joins In

Every day, we go about our daily routine jump out of bed, freshen up, work, eat, relax, go back to bed, and repeat. Then one day, we try to jump out of bed, and it hits us with serious back pain (I personally experienced Sciatica), says Dr. Fadayomi.

Do you know what the number one cause is? Join the conversation as Dr. Fadayomi breaks it down to layman’s terms in this episode of Conversations with Iyobosa.

