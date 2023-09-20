itel Launches the S23+: Africa’s Latest Flagship Smartphone

itel, one of Africa’s leading mobile phone brands, has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the itel S23+, in Nigeria. The event, which was held on September 19th, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, was a three-pronged milestone event. It announced the itel S23+, itel’s first smartphone with an AMOLED 3D curved screen, 256 gigabytes of storage, 16 gigabytes of RAM, and a 36-month VIP warranty policy.

MTN, one of the leading Nigerian telecom operators, will be providing exclusive data bundles for itel S23+ users. itel has also joined forces with Google to deliver the best of Android, including essential Google apps pre-installed on the itel S23+, ensuring seamless connectivity and productivity for users.

Experience Visual Brilliance and an AMOLED 3D Curved Display

Central to the itel S23+ is its 6.78-inch big FHD+ AMOLED 3D curved screen, which takes visual excellence to new heights. The screen’s 59-degree curvature and 93% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio create a mesmerizing visual experience that captivates the senses.

The itel S23+ has 99% DCI-P3 colour saturation, an improvement of 12% over its predecessor. This ensures that colours are vibrant, accurate, and true to life. This, combined with a high resolution of 1080×2400, delivers dynamic clarity and colourful details. Furthermore, the in-display fingerprint technology adds to both convenience and security. The Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen provides a superior touch experience and safeguards against accidental drops.

Meet Aivana GPT: Your Seamless AI Assistant

Operating on the itel OS13 system, the itel S23+ features Aivana GPT, an AI and voice assistant that provides automated support and enables users to perform tasks quickly and easily through voice commands. Aivana GPT’s capabilities encompass WhatsApp, music, SMS, map navigation, weather, translation, and much more.

Impressive Performance Combined with Ample Storage and a Big Battery

The itel S23+ boasts impressive storage capabilities, featuring up to 16GB of RAM and a substantial 256GB of internal storage. Its Extended RAM technology leverages an additional 8GB from ROM, enabling smooth transitions between up to 20 background apps.

This guarantees seamless and efficient multitasking, even during resource-intensive activities. Equipped with 18W Fast Charge and a powerful 5000mAh battery, the itel S23+ ensures long-lasting standby time and quick charging. With a full charge achievable in just 2 hours, users can stay connected without interruption.

Capture Cherished Moments With Enhanced AI Cameras

The itel S23+ features a 32MP AI Selfie lens along with a remarkable 50MP Portrait Camera to capture moments in detail. With its F1.6 large aperture, the camera maximizes light intake, resulting in clear and vibrant photos even in low-light conditions. The eye-tracking mode ensures that every moment is captured effectively, aiding in portrait photography. Moreover, the Portrait Lite feature offers a suite of personalized options to meticulously enhance every aspect of your photo, from skin tone to facial features and face shape.

As itel’s first premium curved-screen smartphone, the itel S23+ marks an exciting milestone in the pursuit of pushing technological boundaries, enhancing user satisfaction, and bringing innovation to a wider range of users. itel’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in the itel S23+’s offerings. The itel S23+ comes with an impressive 36-month warranty and 6-month free screen replacement, underscoring itel’s confidence in the product’s durability and branding services.

Speaking at the event, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel Mobile (West Africa 1), says:

Our mission at itel has always been to bridge the digital divide by making innovative technology accessible and affordable to all. With the unveiling of the itel S23+ smartphone, we are taking a significant step towards transforming the lives of Nigerian consumers.

The itel S23+ is currently offered at authorized itel retail stores nationwide and is also available on Jumia, making it accessible to consumers throughout Nigeria. Its competitive pricing and notable features position the itel S23+ as a potential choice for Nigerians looking for quality and value.

About itel

Founded over 10 years ago, itel has established itself as a reliable smart life brand. Adopting “Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products for everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it. After more than 10 years of development, itel has expanded its presence in more than 50 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, TVs, accessories, electrics, home appliances, laptops, and lifestyle products.

